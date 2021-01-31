When the pandemic forced the closure of the community’s in-door dining establishments last spring, Do-B’s Burgers, Phillys & PoBoys Owner Daryn Bontrager knew that he and his staff were going to have to adapt in order to stay afloat.
The changes have been numerous to this point in the realms of new health protocols, day-to-day work schedules and inventory management, but one thing that hasn’t changed has been the community’s support of a cherished local institution.
“A number of our businesses and restaurants in town were forced to close completely for a period of time when all this started,” Bontrager said. “We were one of the only ones that was able to stay open outside of some of the big franchises and chains, and really, that just came through luck because we happened to have a drive-through window. We’ve always done carryout, but before the pandemic started, we never operated a drive-through where people were able to order at the window, or even just pick up their food there. So, it was as simple as that at first, and it helped us just to maintain some element of normal business.”
Although drive-through visits continued steadily throughout the first couple weeks of initial lockdowns, fewer and fewer cars began showing up for each day’s lunch rush as it became apparent COVID-19 was here to stay.
“When the virus reached Kansas, I think a lot of people thought it wasn’t going to last for very long,” Bontrager said. “But as it drug on more, and more and more, people got into new routines. A lot of times, those routines didn’t include going for carryout food each day, and I could understand that with everything else going on.”
In addition to dealing with a dwindling daily clientele, Bontrager was forced to face staff crunches as well, vacating about one and a half positions worth of full-time hours. Eventually, other challenges began to appear due to the virus’s effect on global markets, resulting in skyrocketing prices for many food items and other supplies used by Do-B’s from week to week.
“There was a period of time when we were paying over $9 for a pound of hamburger,” Bontrager said. “That was tricky, but now the prices are pretty close to where they were before the pandemic. Still, we’re having to pay attention to prices for produce, and things like rubber gloves, which are fluctuating a whole lot more than they ever have before. Fluctuations on cheese are still huge, and it’s not uncommon to have to pay roughly 50% more for whatever you’ve bought in the past.
“I’ve always kind of been in tune with [the markets] and kept track of that, but the need to monitor those now is really apparent and necessary in figuring out how much we’re going to be spending on a regular basis.”
Despite all the varying complications, one defined area of growth Do-B’s has enjoyed since March has been found in the popularity of its online presence at www.do-b.com. While prospective customers were able to order online even before the pandemic, Bontrager believes he’s seen more internet-based orders in the last few months than in past years, combined.
“We had it before, but we rarely ever saw much traffic there and we really didn’t spend a lot of time prioritizing our online ordering system,” Bontrager said. “Since the pandemic, though, it’s been one of our first priorities. We’ve seen a lot of benefit through that and a lot of positive feedback from people who are able to order from their desks at work or the comfort of their own homes and won’t have to worry about waiting in line or getting a busy signal when they call in. A lot of people in our community have started to learn that carryout and online ordering doesn’t just have to mean pizza or something like that.”
Now seeing the elements as a key to future success, Bontrager plans to keep an emphasis on the Do-B’s drive-through and website, even when various health restrictions are lifted — hopefully — for good. In the meantime however, he’s simply looking forward to “continuing the grind,” knowing how valued his business is in the eyes of area residents.
“Outside of listing every single resident in the area, I don’t know what to do other than just say that we’re so thankful for the Emporia community, both to our business partners and to all of our customers and consumers that have made an effort to support us during this time” Bontrager said. “Everyone in the community has been wonderful — [Emporia Main Street Director] Casey Woods and his organization and all they’ve done to keep business owners informed.
“We’ve also partnered with the Commercial Street Diner, with Radius Brewery, with J’s Carry Out and with Bobby D’s. It might just be little things like opening a communication door and saying, ‘How are you guys doing or how are you handling this,’ or even something like teaming up to see if we can get a better price for supplies if we combine our orders. Some of the things we’ve done together in the last few months are things that probably wouldn’t have happened otherwise. It’s been great to see everybody put aside whatever differences they may have and work together.”
Do-B’s Burgers, Phillys & PoBoys, located at 704 E 12th Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Those looking to order carryout can call 620-342-7294 to place an order, or submit one online at www.do-b.com.
