In the first round of the state playoffs, area teams prevailed mightily, all of them moving on to next week. And Hartford won big in a consolation game, ending its season trending upward.
Chase County vs. Sedan
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
In the first round of the state playoffs, area teams prevailed mightily, all of them moving on to next week. And Hartford won big in a consolation game, ending its season trending upward.
Chase County vs. Sedan
Chase County High School made easy work of Sedan High School Thursday night, winning 54-6. The 8-1 Bulldogs meet South Sumner High School (9-0) next Friday.
“Our guys had a great defensive effort,” said Chase County assistant coach Derick Budke in an email. “We were sloppy offensively, but we found some efficiency when we needed it.”
And quarterback Mitch Budke seemed to be the offense, throwing for a TD and rushing for five.
Box score
Chase County 24 8 22 0 54
Sedan 0 0 6 0 6
RUSHING
Chase County: M. Budke 26-269-5.
RECEIVING
Chase County: T. Groh 1-25-1.
Lebo vs. Rural Vista
Lebo High School blanked Rural Vista High School, 58-0, improving its record to 7-2. The Wolves play Frankfort High School (4-5) at Lebo next week. The Wolves defense held Rural Vista to -1 yard of total offense, including -31 yards rushing. Offensively, Lebo scored seven TDs and amassed 269 yards of total offense. Luke Davies returned a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown.
Box score
Lebo 24 34 0 0 58
RV 0 0 0 0 0
RUSHING
Lebo: C. Reese 3-86-2, T. Kelley 7-78-2.
RECEIVING
Lebo: L. Grimmett 1-39-1, D. Risner 1-39, L. Davies 1-13-1.
Madison vs. Oswego
Madison High School defeated Oswego High School, 56-22, registering its sixth win of the year. The Bulldogs next square off against Little River High School (8-1). Oswego jumped out to an early lead in this one when quarterback Jake Hutchinson took it to the house on a four-yard carry, but it didn’t last long. On the ensuing kickoff, Madison’s Bryson Turner returned the ball 79 yards for a score. The teams basically traded scores in the first quarter, but Madison pulled away for good in the second quarter, leading 30-14 at halftime. The Bulldogs recorded 482 yards of total offense and Oswego 317. Turner and quarterback Hayden Helm combined for 364 yards rushing and seven TDs.
Box score
Madison 14 16 14 12 56
Oswego 14 0 12 6 32
RUSHING
Madison: H. Helm 19-230-4, B. Turner 12-134-3.
Oswego: J. Hutchinson 31-147-2.
PASSING
Madison: Helm 5-10-71-0.
RECEIVING
Madison: G. Isch 4-60.
Hartford vs. Fairfield
While not in postseason play, Hartford High School faced Fairfield High School in a consolation game to close out its season. The Jaguars prevailed 64-14, winning its second consecutive game. Hartford had a rough start to its season but steadily progressed, racking up points in its last four contests.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.