The Emporia High soccer team went 1-1 this week, knocking off Topeka West and falling to Manhattan.
The Spartans beat the Chargers 1-0 on Tuesday to end a two-match winless streak.
Jefry Linares scored the only goal for either side in the 34th minute to put the Spartans ahead.
On Thursday, Manhattan got the best of Emporia by a 2-0 count.
The game was scoreless through the first half, but Grant Snowden scored twice in the final 25 minutes to boost Manhattan to victory.
The Spartans are now 7-3-1 on the season. They will play again at Wichita Trinity Academy on Tuesday.
