Turnpike bridge lifting

The Kansas Turnpike is raising the height of several bridges to improve truck movement. Chase and Lyon Counties are current focus areas.

The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.

