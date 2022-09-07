The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
“This work typically takes about two months to complete,” KTA supervisor Neal Charles said in a statement.
Road 220 already is closed for a different bridge project. So drivers north of Emporia either will have to take K-99 to Road 240 or use Road J, J5 and J7 to the west of the turnpike.
The construction could reduce traffic on the turnpike around milepost 131 to one lane at times.
The KTA hopes to complete all bridge adjustments in the Emporia area by October. Higher bridges are needed so larger trucks can pass through.
