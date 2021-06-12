Emporia Family Dental Care began a new era at the beginning of the year.
Dr. Graham Naasz (pronounced “Nozz”) took over the West 12th Avenue practice in January after the retirement of Dr. John Patton, who had been the dentist there for years.
While it can be difficult to replace a provider who has been as consistent and well-respected as Patton was, Naasz is determined to ensure his patients receive the same quality care they did before.
“Taking over Dr. Patton’s practice is not something I take lightly whatsoever. Those were some large shoes to fill,” Naasz said. “ … He has built an incredible foundation of a practice with staff that are some of the best I’ve ever seen, so his legacy is not something I take lightly.”
A general practice dentist like Patton before him, Naasz said that, in addition to helping people care for their teeth, he looks forward to establishing new relationships with his patients.
“I got into dentistry because I truly loved the people aspect,” he said. “ … What really drove me to be a dentist was [that] I loved the continuing care. An endodontist is a root canal guy and sees a patient once and they’re gone. Same thing with oral surgeons. Orthodontists, you get a little snapshot and that’s about it. I loved the dental aspect because you kind of get to grow up with people.”
Longtime patients of Patton can rest easy knowing that they’ll be in good hands with Naasz. After all, Patton hand-selected Naasz to be his successor. Additionally, Patton’s support staff were retained when Naasz took over, easing the transition while also keeping around familiar faces for patients.
“We have two wonderful front office workers and then two hygienists, which are rock stars, absolutely. I’m going to be honest, most of the people who come in for treatment or care are there for the hygienist,” Naasz said. “ … I credit almost all of the smooth transition to having that staff there. It’s all on them. I just kind of showed up and somehow got some credit for it.”
Naasz said that his assistants have already adjusted to having him around and have made his life a good deal easier.
“They’re in your head the entire time, which is really impressive that they’ve picked it up, which speaks to them and their ability because they’ve adapted to a new dentist immediately,” he said.
While Naasz is an Emporia transplant, he is familiar with the area, having been born and raised in Kansas City, Kan., and having attended the University of Kansas for undergrad and the University of Missouri-Kansas City for dental school.
Before moving to Emporia, he participated in a residency where he provided dental care at the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.
“It was a grueling residency,” he said. “It was about 12-and-a-half hours every day of the week, plus about six hours on the weekend, doing our own lab work. So it shaved a few years off my life, not a lot of sleep, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
When that residency came to a close, Naasz needed to find a practice willing to take him on. Unfortunately, this happened to be right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[There was] a lot of uncertainty in the dental world,” he said. “A lot of people weren’t willing to take on somebody. No one was willing to gamble when everyone was holding everything close to the chest.”
Naasz was put in touch with Patton’s practice in Emporia as Patton was looking to retire.
“Long story short, I came out, talked with them, met the staff, fell in love with it,” Naasz said.
A half-year into his time at Emporia Family Dental, Naasz has settled into his role and, now that people are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines, he’s starting to see more patients come in. He is also currently accepting new patients and takes all forms of insurance. In addition to his general practice work, Naasz also specializes in implants and Invisalign.
To make an appointment, call the clinic’s office at 620-342-0673. You can also follow Emporia Family Dental on Facebook at facebook.com/EmporiaFamilyDentalCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.