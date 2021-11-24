Five Hornets scored in double figures as the Emporia State men’s basketball team boat-raced Tabor 112-54 at White Auditorium Wednesday afternoon.
The tone for the game was set early as the Hornets jumped (4-1) out to an 8-0 lead on the Bluejays (2-4) out of the NAIA. That advantage snowballed to 51-19 by halftime thanks to 57.1% shooting in the first half. Emporia State followed that up by scoring 71 points and shooting 62.9% in the second half.
While games against NAIA squads usually aren’t particularly competitive, Hornet head coach Craig Doty said they are highly valuable early in the season.
“It’s a chance for us to play in front of our home crowd, a chance for us to play everybody on the roster and really expand opportunities for guys that may not get as many minutes in the heat of a conference game,” he said. “ … These games are good because they get a little additional on-court experience that could pay dividends down the line.”
Ten Hornets made it into the game and everyone who played scored and racked up double-digit minutes. Jumah’Ri Turner led the way for the Hornets, scoring 22 points on on 8-of-10 shooting. Tray Buchanan had 21 and freshmen Kaden Evans and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 17 and 11 respectively.
True freshman P.J. Johnson took the court for the first time as a Hornet Wednesday, scoring nine points and dishing out six assists in more than 20 minutes of playing time. Johnson was originally slated to redshirt this season but the decision was made earlier this week to pull the redshirt because backup point guard Marquis McCray has been dealing with ongoing back issues.
“If we were going to pull the redshirt for P.J., we needed to do it now before we get too far down the line and he misses more games because it counts as a year of eligibility for him,” Doty said. “ … Everybody knows that Tray (Buchanan) is going to play a lot of minutes, but we’re not pulling (Johnson’s) redshirt to not put him on the floor. He’s going to get rotations each night. We’re going to force ourselves to go through those growing pains along with him because he’s right now kind of sampling himself to be the future point guard.”
Johnson said the experience of expecting to redshirt and then being told he would play this season was a bit “chaotic” but that he had been keeping himself ready regardless.
“It felt good to be with the team and get the win at home, continue that three-game winning streak,” he said.
The Hornets shot 60% (42 of 70) for the game – including 41.2% (14 of 34) from beyond the arc – while the Bluejays managed just 36.4% from the floor.
Evans accounted for five of the Hornets’ 14 triples and added six rebounds, six steals and six assists to his 17 points.
“(Doty) told us today, earlier, the game plan was just to play fast,” Evans said. “We were anticipating a lot of guys getting some minutes and then he just wanted to simulate a 40-minute game to really get our legs going, get up and down and just exert the same energy we would on a regular night.”
Doty said that overall he was pleased with his team’s performance, although there were still some opportunities for improvement.
“I love the fact that we had 26 assists to nine turnovers. It was our most assists on the season, so the ball wasn’t just sticking the entire time; it was moving,” he said. “Additionally, we want to rebound, we want to be efficient. I think we hit about every aspect we needed to other than rebounding. We should not be giving up 15 offensive rebounds to Tabor. That’s been an issue for us all year long.”
He acknowledged that putting three guards who can score – Buchanan, Turner and Evans – on the court at the same time does put Emporia State at a bit of a rebounding disadvantage, but said his team needed to do better than it has so far this year.
“We have to start closing that gap so at least it’s a break-even point because we gain advantages in so many other aspects of the game with those three guys on the court,” he said.
UP NEXT
The Hornets will return to action Sunday when they take on Graceland at White Auditorium at 3:30 p.m.
Before then, they will be able to travel home, if they can, to spend Thanksgiving with their families. In fact, Doty said that Wednesday’s game with Tabor was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., but that he’d managed to change the time to 3:30 p.m. to allow players to travel.
“A lot of them are closeby or within three or four hours,” he said. “They can take off right now, they can go home and spend a night at their family’s house, stay all of Thanksgiving with their families and then drive back here on Friday mid-morning and get here for practice. …
“For us, family is so important. I preach that. I try to show our student-athletes every day what a family man looks like … and that also means when I can carve out out some extra time for them to go be with their families, that they can do that. That’s what’s important for us is family, and Thanksgiving represents just that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.