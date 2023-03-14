scheib_rob-550x770.jpeg

Rob Scheib was put on administrative leave following a meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday, Feb. 8. 

The USD 253 Emporia Public School District has agreed to pay former Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib almost $40,000 in severance as part of a separation agreement approved at the March 7 Board of Education meeting.

According to the separation agreement, Scheib was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 8, before expressing his desire to retire on Feb. 9.

