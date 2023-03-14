The USD 253 Emporia Public School District has agreed to pay former Assistant Superintendent of Business Rob Scheib almost $40,000 in severance as part of a separation agreement approved at the March 7 Board of Education meeting.
According to the separation agreement, Scheib was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 8, before expressing his desire to retire on Feb. 9.
Under the agreement, USD 253 has agreed to pay Scheib $22,115.84 in full pay until the official end of his contract on March 31, as well as $39,834.41 in severance pay which the agreement stated “exceeds what he would be entitled to under the circumstances giving rise to this Agreement.”
The district has not commented on the circumstances leading to Scheib being placed on administrative leave. USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren stated that the district respectively declines to answer questions on the subject.
Scheib will also receive three $100 payments toward his Employer Paid Deferred Benefit Plan.
In the agreement, Scheib agreed not to take legal action against or defame the district in relation to the separation and agreed not to speak about the separation, other than to state that he had voluntarily retired.
Scheib’s $135,023 one-year contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. His administrative leave and eventual retirement came after the district's Feb. 1 deadline for administrators.
