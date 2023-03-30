Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission discussed longevity pay increases for full-time, hourly county employees at its meeting Thursday morning.

Director of Human Resources Janice Huffman presented commissioners with the idea of the increase as part of three first-quarter employee task force policies. Huffman said the longevity pay increase is currently 29 cents every five years and has been set at that figure for many years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.