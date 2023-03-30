The Lyon County Commission discussed longevity pay increases for full-time, hourly county employees at its meeting Thursday morning.
Director of Human Resources Janice Huffman presented commissioners with the idea of the increase as part of three first-quarter employee task force policies. Huffman said the longevity pay increase is currently 29 cents every five years and has been set at that figure for many years.
Huffman proposed a new rate of 40 cents for five years, 60 cents for 10 years, 80 cents for 15 years and so on.
Commissioners said they were in favor of the increase but would like to know the economic impact and scale of the adjustment.
“We’ve already acknowledged it’s going to be a pretty tough budget year as far as keeping with the property and personnel and equipment the way we are going, so if somehow we can figure out a comparison on actual dollars from last year on the number of merit increases at 29 cents and compare it with the new range,” Commission Chair Rollie Martin said.
Martin added that budgets do not have to be finalized until August. Huffman and County Controller Dan Williams will review the information and present to the commissioners at a later time.
Commissioners approved the two following employee task force policies, including amending the fitness center regulations to allow employees to bring a non-family plus one to the gym with them outside of the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. operation hours, to comply with the center’s two-person minimum policy. Additionally, the county updated its inclement weather policy, to highlight that employees cannot recoup funds from pre-approved sick or vacation days during inclement weather days.
Chip Woods, Lyon County Engineer, presented commissioners with a quote from Longbine Autoplaza on a 2023 Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab pickup truck for $53,826 to be paid from the multi-year fund. Woods said the new truck would replace an older truck that was recently involved in an accident, which totaled it. Woods added that the county employee driving the vehicle was not injured and was not at fault for the accident.
Additionally, commissioners approved an agreement with BG Consultants, Inc. for design services for replacing FAS Bridge 60 over Eagle Creek 0.5 miles West of Olpe for an estimated $39,100 to be paid from the Road and Bridge fund. Woods said the design services will help the county understand how to proceed with repairing the bridge. The county is working on temporary repairs in the meantime.
“There’s a lot of issues with it that BG is going to try to design around,” Woods said.
In further business, the commission approved a change order from NF Construction for additional labor, water, and equipment to rework building pads and materials to achieve specification requirements at the new Road and Bridge buildings. The additional work is expected to cost $20,625.
Approved Ruth Clock, Admire representative, and Carol Curless to the Lyon County Area Agency on Aging.
Approved an invoice from Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties for a total of $23,234. The invoice is for the remaining 2022 workman’s compensation insurance premium, following an earlier estimated payment.
Approved the 2023 chemical bid from Van Diest Supply Company for a total of $289,722.86.
