A Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate sign hangs outside the former Maynard Building.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The USD 253 Board of Education approved a request from the Emporia Chamber of Commerce for an extension on its plan to purchase the former Maynard Building, continuing its plan to renovate the space into a 24/7 childcare center.

At its April 26 meeting, the board of education approved the sale of the former Maynard building to the Chamber. The accepted bid, in the amount of $265,000, was contingent on the Chamber receiving funding to renovate the property, including $45,000 from ChildCare Aware, $1.8 million from the Kansas Department of Children and Families and two separate Kansas Children’s Cabinet Child Care Accelerator grants in the amount of $450,000 and almost $2 million, respectively.

