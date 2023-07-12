The USD 253 Board of Education approved a request from the Emporia Chamber of Commerce for an extension on its plan to purchase the former Maynard Building, continuing its plan to renovate the space into a 24/7 childcare center.
At its April 26 meeting, the board of education approved the sale of the former Maynard building to the Chamber. The accepted bid, in the amount of $265,000, was contingent on the Chamber receiving funding to renovate the property, including $45,000 from ChildCare Aware, $1.8 million from the Kansas Department of Children and Families and two separate Kansas Children’s Cabinet Child Care Accelerator grants in the amount of $450,000 and almost $2 million, respectively.
When Governor Laura Kelly announced the Accelerator Grant recipients on June 27, the Chamber was not chosen, but Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said other funding is still available as the Chamber waits to hear back on two grant decisions.
“This is truly a national issue,” McKenna said. “[ChildCare Aware] feel very confident that there will be more funds. They have applied for another, I think it’s another $40 million through the U.S. Treasury. They feel very confident that they will receive it for us to move forward.”
Additionally, the Chamber still has yet to hear back from the DCF on a grant for the purchase and renovations of the building. The extension, which will take effect when the contract is set to expire on Friday, will allow the Chamber more time as they await decisions on additional funding.
If the funding isn’t sufficient to fully open the facility, McKenna added that the Chamber would still open as many of the classrooms as possible.
Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder added that if the district would have allowed the contract to expire, the Maynard Building would then have to be presented to the state of Kansas for possible possession, under the recently passed Senate Bill 113.
If the contract falls through and the state refuses the building, Coldwell Banker agent Marc Glades, who represents the district, said he has continued to have some interest in the Maynard Building from local and non-local parties.
However, the board agreed, the need for childcare in Emporia is too great to give up on the Chamber’s goal.
Board member Jeremy Dorsey said the facility could help solve a crisis for the community.
“When I was working legal aid at [Kansas Legal Services], I cannot tell you enough the amount of times that, primarily low-income people, single parents, mothers, would say that there is literally no point in working 40 hours a week because everything was being paid to childcare or they couldn’t work because there was no one available so they could have the opportunity,” he said.
McKenna added that the Chamber has already had a strong community interest in slots for childcare.
“Out of the 169 approximate slots, we had over half of those guaranteed through our community, within businesses … ,” she said.
The new contract will be valid through Sept. 14.
