Emporia High School senior Aiden Ewing had the opportunity to spend a month in Puerto Rico this summer.
Ewing played in the Puerto Rico High School Summer Baseball League, which was held in Rincon and ran from July 7th — 29th.
Ewing said he found out about the league after trying out for a Team USA regional team.
“My name got moved around from different coaches, and we got an email about the league from one of them,” Ewing said. “He got a hold of my dad and then we talked about it as a family. But it wasn’t until May that it was finalized that I would be going down there, and I was just excited to go play.”
All of the kids were in high school, though some recent graduates were eligible for the league based on their age. Most mornings for the players began at 5:30 a.m. with beach workouts that ran until 6:45. Then players went back to their dorms to shower and prepare for the day.
Games were at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., alternating each day, and were played at Fernando Sanabria Stadium. Ewing estimated he played a total of about 21 games in total.
There were only two teams at the start of the league: the Diablos, which was Ewing’s team, and the Islanders. They would scrimmage each other and then they would play against some of the Puerto Rican National teams. They also played a five-game series with a team that came down from Miami.
At the end, the remaining players (some had left early for various reasons) were split into three teams and they had a mini-league. Ewing was on the Pelicanos, which went on to win the championship.
A third baseman and a second baseman, Ewing said he primarily played third base in Puerto Rico. He also felt the pace of the games were different than in the US.
“They play at a different pace down there and the games felt like they were going quickly,” Ewing said. “They really do eat, sleep and breathe baseball down there.”
Ewing noted that the coaching in Puerto Rico was different than it is in the States. Practices were run differently from high school practices, as coaches knew players who traveled there were serious about pursuing their games long-term.
Ewing’s parents weren’t in love with the idea at first. But things ended up working out and it was a great experience for the whole family.
“There was a reason it took six or seven months to decide if this was going to be a thing,” Brooklyn Ewing said. “My momma heart wasn’t happy about sending him to another country by himself for a month. But you’re only able to do these cool things for a certain amount of time in your life and it ended up being a great experience.
“We let Aiden be there a week by himself before we went down there the following week with our family. We went on vacation and my parents, my brother, sister and law and their kids went, so we got to experience Puerto Rico and see him play for a week.”
Ewing did not know what to expect going in but said the area was nicer than he was anticipating.
“The area was a lot nicer than I thought it was going to be,” Ewing said. “Knowing Puerto Rico is just an island, I wasn’t sure how it would be. But the coaches and other players were great and it was an amazing atmosphere.”
As they were visiting, the family noted how nice and courteous people in Puerto Rico are towards their visitors, understanding the impact tourism has on their economy.
“There were so many times where the locals would ask us where we were from and they would thank us every time because they understand how much it contributes to their economy,” Brooklyn Ewing said. “It would be, ‘Thank you so much for choosing to come down here. We really appreciate it and it helps our economy so much.’ Everybody was great.”
While the experience on the field was cool, Ewing really enjoyed meeting people and building connections that span across the globe.
“I met a few kids from California – Sacramento, San Diego and LA,” Ewing said. “I also met guys from Nebraska, Louisiana, Indiana, New York, Boston, Cincinnati and Iowa. A lot of them were from big cities and I’m from a small town, so I got the nickname Big Country.”
The baseball world can seem so big, yet be small at the same time. That was evident when Ewing met Olan Ortiz, who is from Puerto Rico but is also the head coach at Bethany College in Lindsborg. He was one of many connections within the game, both at the collegiate and professional levels, that the experience provided for Ewing.
“It was neat to have someone that knew where I was coming from,” Ewing said. “I’ve kept in touch with him and just talked to him the other day, so it’s a cool connection to have.”
The family also noted the support of Lynn Fiehler, who is well known in the Emporia baseball community, and a family friend, who helped financially in allowing Ewing to have this experience.
Ewing said he may have the opportunity to go back in the winter during Puerto Rico’s regular season. But his high school senior season and finding the right college fit is his top priority right now. There is also a league for college players, and Ewing said he would absolutely go again next summer if given that opportunity.
