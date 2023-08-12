“What are you making me do?” Larry Browning chuckled as he headed into the grandstand arena Wednesday evening, flanked by excited 4-Hers and grateful volunteers.
Browning, 83, wasn’t expecting any fanfare when he was out volunteering with the 4-H Rodeo. It’s what he does every year, after all. But, regarded as a true pillar of the community, Browning was celebrated for his remarkable 51 years of service to the Lyon County Fair Board.
“The big thing with Larry is, I don’t ever have to call and ask him to do something or I don’t have to wonder if he’s gonna show up and help,” said Amy Jenkins, rodeo secretary. “It’s like a guarantee every time we use the arena he’s going to be there.”
Jenkins said Browning always has the four flags set up in the arena for every rodeo, and always has steer ropes ready for the kids preparing to ride. He has stirrups laid out and organized by size and helmets ready and waiting. And, long retired from Kansas Power & Light, he works on the electricity.
“He’s always there and you know, we get busy in the middle of the rodeo and it’ll be time to run barrels and he’s right there at the gate waiting,” she said. “It’s just nice to have someone you can count on, you know, consistently without asking for help.”
Browning said he moved to the Emporia area when he was just six years old from Missouri. In all that time, he’s missed just two years of the Lyon County Fair. One absence was due to a military deployment. Another was spent celebrating his granddaughter, who had qualified for the World Quarter Horse Show.
“They got along fine without me,” he said.
When asked what kept him coming back year after year, Browning had a simple answer.
“It’s the kids,” he said. “That’s what keeps you going. My great-granddaughter showed at the fair this year. She showed her horse and a heifer and a sheep, and her mother showed and her grandmother — my daughter — showed for several years. That’s what keeps you coming back.”
Jenkins said Browning’s enduring commitment to the Lyon County Fair Board has left an indelible mark on the community — though not everyone realizes the work he puts in. And sometimes, not even he realizes the impact he’s made.
“I say all the time, things like, ‘Hey, thanks for your help.’ He’s like, ‘Well, I didn’t do much,’” Jenkins said. “And then maybe it’s not as much as what he used to physically be able to do, but it’s still the things that the rest of us don’t — we have to think about and we have to plan for and he does it without even being asked. He just does it because it comes naturally.”
The recognition of Browning’s service during the 4-H Rodeo added a poignant touch to the event, highlighting his deep-rooted connection to both the fair and the community it serves.
“I feel like sometimes there’s people in the community that kids and adults, we take for granted, and I am guilty of it,” Jenkins said. “I just assume he’s gonna do it. I don’t call and ask. He doesn’t ever say, ‘Oh, I wish someone would send me a thank you note’ or ‘I wish someone would recognize me’ but at the same time I want people to realize that there’s people behind the scenes doing stuff and Larry is one of those guys that, he didn’t have to be out in front of the crowd or he doesn’t need people to make a big deal out about him but he’s still going to get the job done and do what needs to be done to make everything work smoothly.”
Rodeo announce Carl Lee Stueve, who said he had known Browning for a long time, said the man was known for his willingness to help out wherever he was needed.
“Larry grew up coming to the fair and seeing the people who worked so hard to make it all happen,” Stueve said. “When he got to be a young man, he said, ‘You know, I’m gonna be on the Fair Board. I’m gonna try to make it good for people to come to the fair and enjoy what I’ve done and what my children have done.’”
Browning said he has watched generations of families come through the fair, getting to know the children and grandchildren of some of the 4-Hers he was working with when he first started volunteering.
“You don’t know all these kids now because they come in at a young age, but you know their parents,” he said. “That’s why you’re here, so they can get a fair shake and get to do what they love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.