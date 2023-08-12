“What are you making me do?” Larry Browning chuckled as he headed into the grandstand arena Wednesday evening, flanked by excited 4-Hers and grateful volunteers.

Browning, 83, wasn’t expecting any fanfare when he was out volunteering with the 4-H Rodeo. It’s what he does every year, after all. But, regarded as a true pillar of the community, Browning was celebrated for his remarkable 51 years of service to the Lyon County Fair Board.

