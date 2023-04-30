The Emporia State baseball team concluded its season with a 7-6 win over Central Oklahoma at Glennen Field at the Trusler Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.
The Hornets took the lead with six runs in the third inning after entering the frame trailing 3-1. Noah Geekie led off with a single to left and Patryk Hernandez followed up with a double to right center. They both scored on a TJ Racherbaumer homer to right to take a 4-3 lead.
After a Central Oklahoma pitching change, Chandler Bloomer doubled to right center with one out and Kase Johnson was hit by a pitch. Palmer Hutchinson then reached on a fielder’s choice as the third baseman forced Bloomer out at third. Brenden Tauber then drove an RBI single to right, scoring Johnson, and advanced to second. Both runners scored on a Kadyn Williams single to right center as Emporia State led 7-3 after three innings.
Neither team would score again until Central Oklahoma made it close in the ninth. Geekie, looking for a complete game, allowed a pair of singles to open the inning before head coach Seth Wheeler went to the bullpen and brought in Will Hann.
A third straight single brought in a run to make it a 7-4 game. Hann got an infield fly for the first out of the inning before Jaden Parsons tripled to right center to drive in two runs and make it a 7-6 game.
Wheeler then went back to the bullpen and brought in Greg Ross, who got the next two batters to fly out to center to secure the win for the Hornets.
Central Oklahoma opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, but Emporia State answered in the bottom half when Geekie homered to center to tie the game at one. The Bronchos regained the lead in the top of the second with an RBI single and added another in the third on a sac fly.
Geekie went eight innings and allowed two singles in the ninth. He allowed five earned runs on 12 hits, struck out seven and walked just one to record his sixth win of the season. Ross retired both batters he faced in the ninth to pick up his fifth save.
Four Hornet hitters had two hits on the day: Williams (2-for-5, 2 RBI), Geekie (2-for-5, HR, 2 runs, RBI), Bloomer (2-for-3, 2B, BB) and Tauber (2-for-3, BB, RBI, run).
The Hornets lost the first two games of the series, 10-3 on Friday and 20-6 on Saturday.
Emporia State wrapped up its season with an 18-31 record, going 12-21 in the MIAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.