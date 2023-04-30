The Emporia State baseball team concluded its season with a 7-6 win over Central Oklahoma at Glennen Field at the Trusler Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

The Hornets took the lead with six runs in the third inning after entering the frame trailing 3-1. Noah Geekie led off with a single to left and Patryk Hernandez followed up with a double to right center. They both scored on a TJ Racherbaumer homer to right to take a 4-3 lead.

