Emporians’ wastewater rates will go up starting next year.
The Emporia City Commission passed a resolution Wednesday to raise the base rate and consumption rate for wastewater by 6%, to take effect Feb. 1, 2022. It also tabled a decision on raising the extra strength sewer rate.
The 6% increase to the base and consumption rates was identified by city staff after the commission had previously discussed a $2 rate increase per meter per month plus a 5% or 8% consumption rate increase for wastewater on Dec. 8.
“It’s painful, really, that we have to raise anything, but I think this is the best solution,” said Commissioner Danny Giefer.
On Dec. 8, commissioners recognized that sewer rate increases would be needed as revenue in that fund has not increased significantly and the city is still paying off a $32 million loan for federally-mandated wastewater plant improvements.
Finance director Janet Harrouff said that the sewer rate increases for 2022 would be enough to get through the year with a 20% reserve in the wastewater fund, but more increases would be needed after that to meet the reserve requirement as well as the expenses incurred every year.
City staff’s recommendation was another further 6% increase in 2023, 5% in 2024, 3% in 2025 and 3% in 2026. The commission opted to only pass a rate increase for 2022 and will address other increases in the future.
In other business, the commission heard a request from Emporia State University’s senior vice president of student affairs Jim Williams to invest $350,000 into the university’s efforts to improve enrollment after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ESU Foundation and the Lyon County Commission were also asked for a $350,000 investment.
Williams said one of the proposals for the city’s potential investment would be to establish a scholarship fund for students who did not take the ACT.
“They’d be a range of scholarships based on a 3.0 to a 1.0 scale,” he said. “These are students that we get but we know we miss a number of them because they’re well rewarded with community college scholarships.”
He said that the scholarship range would be from $850 to $1,950 and would ideally draw more students to ESU and to the city of Emporia. The goal is to pull in at least 100 additional students with those scholarships.
The second area of focus for the city’s investment would be to recruit more transfer students and highlight educational programs the university has that market research shows are of high interest.
However, some commissioners had concerns about the investment request.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman said that she felt the way the city’s potential investment would be used was not specific enough to justify spending that many taxpayer dollars.
“I just don’t see anything unique about this,” she said. “It’s pretty vanilla in terms of every other one of (the seven Kansas public universities) is going to do that. So what is it that we can do with these dollars? I’m not opposed to $350,000. I would like to see it. It’s an opportunity for a better win than just, ‘Let’s put it in that scholarship budget and hope for the best.’”
Williams expressed confidence in the plan the university has set out.
“We believe, through our expertise, this has the best impact for the investment,” he said.
Vice Mayor Becky Smith said that the city already provided quite a bit for the university, particularly by way of infrastructure.
“We probably give more than that with just infrastructure with the use of (White Auditorium) by itself … ,” she said. “I think there’s some other projects coming down the pike too. So to me, I feel like we do partner with ESU already with the big stuff: realigning sewers, doing road work. I totally get it, you want more scholarship money, but I feel like we give a lot already.”
Giefer said that with a variety of challenges facing the city, it was hard for him to see how the city could afford to invest that kind of money.
“We take care of priorities, and I see our priority first off as our employees,” he said. “ … I struggle because I just don’t see where we take $350,000 out of our general fund.”
Mayor Rob Gilligan asked his fellow commissioners to imagine what would happen if an employer in the community was about to lay off 250 employees, which would be equivalent to the estimated drop in on-campus freshman enrollments at ESU this year.
“I promise you we would have a 7 a.m. meeting tomorrow morning,” he said. “The city manager would be involved, the county would be involved, the university would be involved. We would be making a desperate effort to preserve opportunity in our community.”
Gilligan said that the economic development fund, which will have a year-end carryover of $450,000, could be a source for the investment money.
“We have 400 open jobs in our community and we need workforce,” he said. “One of the ways we develop workforce is the university. That’s an economic development issue to me. There’s cash in that fund that’s unutilized that I think would be an appropriate expense to make an investment in the community.”
Brinkman said she would be in favor of the investment if the plan for how it would be used was more specific. She also stressed the importance of being responsible with taxpayer money.
“Taxpayers work pretty darn hard to earn every single dollar that comes to them and they count on us to be beyond thoughtful,” she said. “What is the greatest impact that we can ake ith $350,000 as a partnership? The partnership is no longer, ‘Please just write us a check so we can put it into the basket and we’ll do our plan and let you know how it looks in three years.’”
The commission will continue the discussion in future study sessions.
The commission also:
Raised daily fees at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course to $20 for weekdays and $24 for weekends. The annual trail fee was also increased to $650.
Began discussions about establishing a storm water utility fee. The commission will take up the conversation again in the spring.
