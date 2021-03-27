Steve Henry was an uncommonly talented athlete, uncommonly successful in his career field, and, friends say, an even-more uncommonly good man.
Henry, 64, was killed the afternoon of March 18, 2021, when his pickup truck was struck by a speeding car driven by a man trying to elude police. The rear-end collision propelled Henry’s pickup truck forcefully into a utility pole, which sheared off.
For many, Henry’s passing remains difficult to believe.
Only hours earlier, Henry and a small group of friends — Dave Krumme, Jesse Nelson, Mark Schnakenberg and Darrell Bowman — had gathered at the Granada Coffee Shop to visit, as they often did.
“It’s one of the greatest shocks of my life,” said Bowman. “We talk about ‘stuff happens to people,’ accidents, people die. He’s too tough, too strong for something like this to happen. You’d never believe it would happen to him.
“If that pole hadn’t been there, he’d probably still be alive.”
Bowman and others reminisced about Henry and often mentioned his wife, Becky, in their conversations.
“I can’t even express to you in words what good people Steve and Becky are,” Bowman said. “I’ll bet you there’s hundreds of people in Emporia that would say the same thing. That’s the way they were. They were friends to everyone. That’s why there’s such an outpouring now.”
He acknowledged that, while many of Henry’s friends and former co-workers felt anger over the needless loss of life, their reactions likely would not have been the couple’s reaction.
“Steve and Becky, neither one would point fingers,” Bowman said. “I’ve never seen a bad side of Steve Henry. He’s always upbeat, positive. That was just him. That’s why he was so special. Our hearts ache for him. It’s a tremendous loss.”
Bowman, a football player at Emporia State University, was just graduating when Henry came onto the team as a freshman in the 1970s.
“We didn’t really play together,” Bowman said. Later, “we started playing softball together. That’s really how we first met. Our families kind of grew up together. We went golfing together, we had cookouts, family outings, so we’ve known him for over 35 years.”
Bowman knew about Henry’s successful career at Emporia State University and his three years playing in the National Football League, but that wasn’t because Henry talked about it. Nor did he talk about rising up the career ladder from a entry-level chemist at Wolf Creek to manager of the chemistry department and on to Operations Manager at the plant. He had retired in 2017.
“Anything he wanted to do, he was good at,” Bowman said. “He was a natural athlete. … You’d never hear him brag about it; he’d never mention that.”
Henry and Bowman often traveled together to Hornet football games out of town, Bowman said, as he recalled an incident during a game against always-tough Northwest Missouri State. There, the two former Hornet footballers were surrounded by Bearcat fans.
“They were yelling and screaming about plays, going back and forth,” Bowman said. Still, Henry remained quiet. When he left to go to the concessions stand, Bowman revealed what Henry wouldn’t:
“I said, ‘You guys probably don’t realize it, but that guy sitting here played pro football for three years,’” Bowman recalled. “As a matter of fact, he intercepted a pass from Joe Montana.”
The stunned Bearcats fans toned down the trash talk and adopted a friendlier conversational attitude toward the Emporians for the remainder of the game.
The best of both worlds
As manager of the chemistry department at Wolf Creek, Henry was viewed as fair and, when appropriate, even fun.
An athlete herself, former Wolf Creek chemist Tammy Just had been impressed by Henry’s accomplishments in sports. She knew he had been a football standout at Emporia State University, and that he had played professional football.
“When I first met him, I was in awe,” she said. “Wow. I was working for somebody who played in the NFL. But it wasn’t a big deal to him.”
Just soon learned that Henry also had outstanding skills managing people.
“He was great as a supervisor,” she said. “… He was stern and firm when he needed to be, and he was pleasant the rest of the time. He was the best of both worlds, in my opinion.”
Just described Henry as “a great guy, extremely intelligent, happy to share his knowledge without making you feel he was talking down to you.”
He didn’t seem to get rattled even when work wasn’t going as well as he’d like, she said, explaining that Henry managed to keep things in perspective.
Work in the chemistry department could be intense and stressful, especially when taking the plant down and bringing it back up during outages, but during the lag time in-between Just and her co-workers came to know Henry on a different level.
“He had a great sense of humor,” Just said. “He was fun to sit around and talk with. I enjoyed listening to his stories. …
“Aside from his sense of humor, how humble he was about his accomplishments was what sticks with me as what Steve was.”
Henry had earned letters at ESU all four years both in track, where he excelled at sprinting and long jump, and in football. He had started at defensive back all four years and, in addition to other honors along the way, was named to the first team all-CSIC, all-District 10, ESU “Player of the Year,” and received honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News in 1978.
The team’s football record had been far from stellar during his time there, though, and Just speculated it was a combination of Henry’s skills on the football field as well as his speed on the track that drew attention from the pro football scouts.
Henry was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in Round 5 of the 1979 NFL draft. He played for the New York Giants in 1980 season — when he intercepted the pass by Joe Montana – and for the Baltimore Colts in 1981.
He was inducted into the ESU Athletics Hall of Honor in 1989.
Humble and kind
Despite the Hornets’ extraordinary successes as an athlete, ESU Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Kent Weiser marveled at Henry’s tendency to remain true to himself.
“He wasn’t really an attention-seeker,” Weiser said. “He was admired by a lot of people. … When you’re that good of an athlete and you reach the pinnacle of athletics and still just be a regular guy and a regular husband and a regular dad, that’s just really admirable.
“I think that’s what struck a lot of people — he was such a down-to-earth good man.”
The Henrys remained faithful Hornet fans and supporters of the university. Becky Henry for years had been compliance officer for the athletics department until her retirement in 2017. She and her husband attended football, basketball, and other sports events, and contributed time and money to special projects and athletics scholarships. A Steve and Becky Henry Scholarship has been established with the ESU Foundation.
Henry came to football practices, talked with the players, and became a role model for the young men. Weiser had hoped Henry would continue in that role for years to come.
“He always got behind us,” Weiser said. “Here’s a guy who played in the NFL, reached the highest level of sports, but also, what a career he had in nuclear energy, and what a family he raised!
“He was really someone generations of student-athletes could follow and look up to.”
A good, godly man
Henry also immersed himself in volunteer work for Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Emporia attorney Rod Symmonds, who served as a pallbearer for Henry’s funeral service on Wednesday, March 24, had known Henry for years, through their shared membership in the church and, later, through a men’s weekly Bible study group that used Zoom meetings to continue their studies during the pandemic.
“In looking back and trying to describe Steve,” Symmonds said, “he was a man of tremendous faith and he believed in the power of prayer.
“You look at Steve and you say, ‘Here’s a man that basically shared his time, his talent, and his treasure with the community, and with his church family.”
Symmonds mentioned several examples of the good works Steve and Becky Henry quietly performed for their church and its congregation. As an example, Symmonds said, the couple provided a reliable ride to church for a man who wasn’t able to drive and who wanted to attend services.
“Steve and his wife would pick him up, bring him to church, allow him to visit afterwards. … They didn’t even try to be noticed for what they did,” Symmonds said.
Henry also had taken charge of maintaining the church’s building and grounds.
“He just spent countless hours on it,” Symmonds said. “He and Becky would go over there before school and shovel snow, shovel snow before church. … When they saw something that needed to be done to help somebody out, they did those things. Steve was loved by many, I know.”
Symmonds admired Henry’s ability to collaborate with others, too, explaining that Henry had a talent for drawing people into wanting to participate and to work as a team.
“He was always there, willing to lead,” Symmonds said. “He was obviously very special. He lived his faith. That’s the only way you can describe him. And he did so right up until the end.”
The Henry family has established memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Didde Catholic Campus Center and the Steve and Becky Henry Scholarship Fund with the ESU Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia KS 66801.
