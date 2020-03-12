A local bladesmith is preparing for his television debut.
Scott Powers, owner of Powers Forge Works, will appear on an upcoming episode of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire,” a show which challenges bladesmiths to re-create some of the most iconic weapons in history. The episode airs 8 p.m. Wednesday and a watch party will be held at Coach’s Grill and Bar, 2702 W. 15th Ave.
Bladesmithing is the art of making blades such as knives, swords or daggers using a hammer, anvil and other smithing tools. Bladesmithing techniques are similar to those used by blacksmiths.
A self-described “closet nerd,” Powers said he developed an interest in bladesmithing as a child by reading fantasy novels like “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” Several years ago he decided to try his hand at forging for himself, and founded Powers Forge Works. Powers was featured in a Sept. 15, 2018 story in The Emporia Gazette, shortly after he had been accepted as an apprentice bladesmith in the American Bladesmithing Society.
He has been developing and honing his skills ever since, seeking the guidance of master bladesmiths in the area. Powers was able to connect with Steve Culver, an ABS master bladesmith and gunsmith located north of Topeka. Culver gave him some more insight in the world of blades and invited Powers to join the Kansas Custom Knifemakers Association.
“I became a member of the KCKA and it introduced me to a whole group of guys from across the state who I could learn from and see their work,” Powers said. “From there, my technique changed a little because I was learning how to make a handle hold up just right, or sitting up just right, or making things looking really crisp or clean. I could get ahold of these guys and they would tell me to try this or that. It really helped me to develop that skill.”
Powers also developed a presence on social media to showcase his work. He was first contacted by the show 12 - 18 months ago.
“They found me through social media,” he said. “They sent me an email and I thought it was someone ‘catfishing,’ or a spoof or something, so I left it alone.”
Later, after talking to a friend familiar with Forged in Fire’s production, Powers realized the email was legitimate, but even though he is a fan of the show — which he watches with his wife Megan and their two children — he still wasn’t sure he wanted to pursue the opportunity.
That is, until his wife called him out.
“I’d make remarks about people on the show and what they were doing, you know, armchair warrior stuff,” Powers said. “One day she was like, ‘Why don’t you just put your money where your mouth is?’ She pretty much called me out. That’s pretty much the worst thing when your wife calls you out — even worse than your buddies calling you out. So, I applied.”
That was about three months after he first received the email, Powers said. From there, it was a long process of compiling a portfolio for the show’s directors through a number of interviews. Eight months later, he was contacted with two dates for filming.
In September, Powers traveled to New York City for filming, where he was up against two other bladesmiths.
He said, while he can’t reveal how he fared — people will have to watch the show to find out — it was a great experience and he would do it again if he could. The competitive aspect of the show appealed to him as a former athlete. It gave him the opportunity to test out his skills against other makers in the field.
Powers said, while he’s not nervous about making his television debut, he is a little curious about how the directors portray him through editing. Known for his sometimes “obnoxious” sense of humor and sarcasm, Powers said he can think of a few times he could come off as the “dumb guy,” depending on how different scenarios are spliced in.
“They could definitely make me look like a complete buffoon, and the people who know me would be like, ‘Well, that’s just him,’” he said. “That doesn’t really bother me. I’m just very interested to see how they portray me and what role they set me to play in the show.”
Overall, Powers said he’s grateful for the experience and for the new friends he made during the filming process.
“I made some lifelong friends, and these were guys I competed against,” Powers said. “It was a lot of camaraderie and it was almost like competing against a bunch of your friends. I could really expand my network of people I could talk to, see their designs and styles, and the ways they accomplish their style of knife. That’s the stuff I really let myself soak in during that experience.”
For more information about Forged in Fire, visit www.history.com/shows/forged-in-fire.
Follow @Powers.F.Works on Facebook or visit powersforgeworks.wixsite.com/thunderforge for more information on Powers’s business.
