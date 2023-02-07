Gov. Laura Kelly emphasized the need for a swift end to the state sales tax on groceries, as well as her plans for fully funding education and Medicaid expansion, during a call with The Emporia Gazette this week.
Per legislation passed last year, Kansas began to phase out the food sales tax on Jan. 1, dropping the statewide food sales tax rate from 6.5% to 4%. The process will culminate with the tax being completely eliminated by 2025.
But Kelly, who was reelected for a second term in November, doesn’t believe that’s enough. In December, the governor announced plans for an immediate shift to a 0% food sales tax rate by April. Kelly has introduced a bill that would both axe the food sales tax by April, and also include diapers and feminine hygiene products as exempt items.
“Food prices have gone sky high, we all know that,” Kelly said. “We have money in the bank and we don’t need to phase this in. We could have done all of this last July and still had a balanced budget with money in the bank, knowing that those revenues will continue to come in — as long as the legislature doesn’t do something reckless with tax cuts.”
Kelly said that’s why it’s important to eliminate the tax now, as well as add diapers and feminine hygiene products to the list of exempt items.
“I want this relief to come to the people,” she said. “They need it and they deserve it.”
Another aspect of Kelly’s proposal includes an annual four-day tax holiday each August, something that Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma already offer. Kelly said the idea, which would briefly eliminate taxes on school supplies, personal computers, instruction materials and art supplies, would benefit both families and educators while providing incentives for Kansans not to shop out of state to buy back-to-school items.
“Teachers spend a lot of their own money on supplies for kids who don’t have them, or just to decorate their classrooms or on educational materials that are not part of the budget,” Kelly said. “They spend a lot of money on that and this would help them out, too.”
That’s also something Kelly wants to see happen this year.
“The fiscal year starts in July, so it will be easy to do it this August,” she said.
When it comes to education, the governor wants to ensure that spending adheres to state law by fully funding both general and special education programs. Kelly wants to increase special education funding by $72.4 million each year for the next five years, gradually phasing in the increases until the state’s contribution for special education reaches the fully funded level required by law.
Kelly said, currently, the state is ignoring that requirement in law but the 2024 fiscal year increase would bring the state’s contribution to 77.5%.
“We’re having to take general education funds and use it to provide special education services,” she explained, adding that students in both the general and special ed populations then miss out on opportunities in the long run because money is be diverted inappropriately. “There’s also the right thing to do; it’s required by law that we’re on a path to fully fund special education.”
Kelly said she’s also working with the state’s congressional delegation to “ensure the federal government meets their obligations” when it comes to special education funding.
“When the special education laws were passed, there was an expectation that the federal government pick up 40% of the costs and they don’t do that,” she said. “I think it’s important that they do. That would certainly make a huge difference for Kansans.”
Another item that Kelly feels would benefit Kansans is the fervently opposed Medicaid expansion. While constituents overwhelming support expansion, state legislators continue to block debate. Kansas is one of just 11 states that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility.
According to the Kansas News Service, Medicaid expansion would allow more people to be eligible for Medicaid benefits. Medicaid is the federal government program through which people who meet certain criteria, including income requirements, can get publicly funded health insurance. In Kansas, Medicaid is administered through KanCare and limited to low-income adults who are seniors, are disabled or have children. Childless adults without disabilities who are under the age of 65 are not eligible for KanCare benefits.
Medicaid expansion would eliminate all KanCare eligibility criteria except income. Under expanded eligibility, anyone with a household income under 138% of the federal poverty level may qualify for Medicaid benefits, including adults without disabilities or dependents. For a family of three, that would be roughly $32,000.
“The barrier is the legislative leadership’s unwillingness to allow a Medicaid expansion to even come out,” Kelly said.
She estimated Kansas would receive $370 million to $450 million from the federal government in the initial two years after expansion of Medicaid.
“I think we’re up over $6 billion in Kansas money that we have left back in Washington, D.C.,” Kelly said. “It has gone to other states like New York, California, Illinois, for them to take care of their folks. It’s a shame and it’s not very smart on our part.”
Kelly said she’s working with advocacy groups to help push the efforts forward and hopes to find middle ground this session. She’s also hoping to find middle ground on another popular health care measure: the legalization of medical marijuana.
“That’s another overwhelming majority of Kansans that want us to legalize medical marijuana, and again, I think we have issues with legislative leadership,” she said.
Kansas is one of 13 states that lacks a comprehensive medical cannabis law and is one of 19 states that still punishes simple possession of cannabis with jail time. In 2021, the Kansas House of Representatives passed a medical cannabis bill, which carried over to 2022’s legislative session.
Kelly, who has been a vocal supporter of medical marijuana, urged Kansans to reach out to their local legislators to urge them to pass the measure.
“I think it’s very effective if legislators hear from back home, hear from their constituents,” she said. “I think it helps them in guiding their votes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.