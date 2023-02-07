Gov. Laura Kelly emphasized the need for a swift end to the state sales tax on groceries, as well as her plans for fully funding education and Medicaid expansion, during a call with The Emporia Gazette this week.

Per legislation passed last year, Kansas began to phase out the food sales tax on Jan. 1, dropping the statewide food sales tax rate from 6.5% to 4%. The process will culminate with the tax being completely eliminated by 2025.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.