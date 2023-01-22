Five months after the position opened, Emporia is looking for an Assistant City Manager.
The city announced Friday it's looking for someone who, among other things, “will be both political and politically astute,” with a “passion for community engagement and public administration.”
A four-page brochure about the opening says the Assistant City Manager also “will champion the importance and value of diversity, equity, and inclusion... and lead the development of a vision and effective strategy.”
He or she also will provide support and advice to 10 city departments while directing the development of city department goals and policies.
The Assistant City Manager would fill a position vacated when Lane Massey moved to Spring Hill city government last August.
The city is seeking someone with at least five years of “increasingly responsible experience” in public administration, along with a master's degree in public administration or an equivalent.
The brochure gives a salary range for the job between $97,950 and $146,925. The assistant will be expected to live in Emporia within one year of hire.
The deadline for submitting resumes to the city is 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. The city plans to interview finalists Friday, March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.