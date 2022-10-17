Members of the 1011th Supply and Service Company gathered at the American Legion in Emporia for their bi-annual reunion on Saturday.

The Emporia, Kans. Army Reserve Unit and the Independence, Kans. Army Reserve Unit were activated in 1968 and combined into the 1011th Supply and Service Company. They served in Vietnam from 1968-69 as part of the enormous effort needed to supply and service soldiers on the frontlines.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.