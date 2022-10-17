Members of the 1011th Supply and Service Company gathered at the American Legion in Emporia for their bi-annual reunion on Saturday.
The Emporia, Kans. Army Reserve Unit and the Independence, Kans. Army Reserve Unit were activated in 1968 and combined into the 1011th Supply and Service Company. They served in Vietnam from 1968-69 as part of the enormous effort needed to supply and service soldiers on the frontlines.
It became a tradition after they returned home to gather for a reunion every two years. This year’s reunion was held in Emporia, and in two years they will meet in Independence, KS.
“These get togethers give the men a chance to rekindle friendships and to reminisce about their younger days in the service. It also gives them a chance to remember and pay tribute to the men who have since passed,” Claudia Worcester, event organizer, said.
The day included opportunities to visit with each other, a luncheon and a business meeting for the organization.
Frank Lowery (this reporter’s father) was the keynote speaker. Lowery served in Vietnam as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army from 1970-1971. He is an active member of the All Veterans Memorial committee and an advocate for veterans benefits.
Lowery opened his remarks with gratitude to the women in the audience.
“Thanks to the wives for supporting your mates. It’s not easy living with us,” he said.
Although he did not serve at the same time as the 1011th, Lowery said he had nothing but respect and gratitude for what they and other S&S companies did. He recounted a time when he and six other soldiers went out on a night patrol hoping to catch enemy combatants burying land mines. They did come upon the enemy, catching them by surprise and coming under fire. Taking shelter behind a boulder, the unit exchanged gunfire for eight hours before Army helicopters arrived to rescue them. During those eight hours, Lowery said he had a lot of time to think about the people who delivered the ammunition and other supplies to his camp.
“I’m standing among my heroes. You have no idea how many people you brought home. I hope no one makes you feel like you were ‘just’ a truck driver. You saved lives,” he said.
Lowery also urged the company to register with Veterans Affairs and inquire about medical benefits.
“They’re still finding stuff that’s wrong with us that we didn’t know was caused by Agent Orange,” he said. “Some of the effects can go through four generations. You owe it to yourself and to your loved ones to register with the VA.”
Following a brief business meeting, the company honored those members of the 1011th who have passed since the last reunion. Worcester shared some words on behalf of reunion committee member Dan Kirk who was unable to attend at the last minute.
Writing about their shared experience in Vietnam, Kirk said, “It bonded us into an unbreakable brotherhood that is still alive today. As long as one of us lives, we all live.”
After a prayer by Judy Moore and a moment of silence, Jim Moore read each of the names aloud.
