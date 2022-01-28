MANHATTAN – The Emporia High girls and boys bowling teams both finished second at Manhattan on Wednesday.
The boys scored 2,169 points, with Khalil Sanchez bowling a 686 to finish first individually and Colton Swift bowling a 631 to pick up a fifth-place individual finish.
The girls tallied 2,000 as Olivia Boettcher finished fourth individually with a 556.
“The athletes did well and surpassed my expectations. They are all growing and becoming better at their bowling,” said Spartan head coach Amy Martin in a post on the team’s Facebook page. “I am beyond proud of the athletes and how they are showing improvement in all aspects of their games! It is a joy watching them grow and become a team!”
On Thursday, the Emporia girls were second and the boys third at the Spartans’ home meet at Flint Hills Lanes.
They competed in Wichita on Friday but those results were not available by press time.
