The Emporia Pickleball Club was well represented at the Sunflower State Games over the weekend, with three teams claiming medals.
The team of Carmen Leeds and Sandy Loucks took gold in their age group for the women, going a perfect 6-0 in the tournament.
“It was actually my first tournament, so I was a little nervous going in,” Leeds said. “But for the round-robin games, we played everybody that was in our age bracket and level of play and we won all those games. Then, we got a first-round bye in our bracket and ended up winning out. Our last match for the championship had to go to three games, but it was fun.”
“We played four other women’s teams,” Loucks added. “We joked with each other, nobody got mad and it really was a lot of fun.”
It was the second time playing in this tournament for Loucks and the first time she and Leeds played pickleball together, though they do have experience being teammates in other sports.
“We play very similarly, and that’s why we made a good partnership,” Loucks said. “We play granny basketball together as part of the Senior Games and we knew that the Sunflower State Games had a section for pickleball. They didn’t have them both on the same weekend this year, so we thought we’d try it.”
The tournament, which was held at the Genesis Health Club tennis courts in Topeka, included people from Topeka, Blue Springs and Wichita, among other places. Three other Emporia Pickleball Club members earned medals: Gary Loucks and Nick Tabares finished second to earn a silver medal for the men, while Council Grove’s Brenda Kirk finished third for a bronze medal in the women and mixed divisions.
Leeds has played in the Senior Games with the Emporia Hot Flashes granny basketball team, but this was her first time playing in a regular Sunflower Games event.
“They have all kinds of stuff,” Leeds said. “Badminton, archery, basketball, I mean you name it and they have the sport. This was my first time playing in the regular one and it was fun.”
Loucks noted that the medals weighed quite a bit, and are already on display.
“The metals weighed about four pounds,” Loucks said with a laugh. “I liked that and we hung them on our mantle.”
