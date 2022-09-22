The Emporia High School volleyball team topped Salina Central and Manhattan in a triangular at Emporia High School on Thursday night.
The Lady Spartans won both matches in two sets, defeating Salina Central, 25-13, 25-13 and Manhattan, 25-20, 25-22.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School volleyball team topped Salina Central and Manhattan in a triangular at Emporia High School on Thursday night.
The Lady Spartans won both matches in two sets, defeating Salina Central, 25-13, 25-13 and Manhattan, 25-20, 25-22.
“The girls get the credit, for sure,” Wang said. “They’ve been working really hard and, in their mind, they know Manhattan is a good team. We were ready for them and we came out pretty strong today.”
Wang noted that the team focused their Wednesday practice on how to play against Manhattan, and the team was able to watch them play against Salina Central in the middle match of the triangular.
Manhattan was rallying late in the second game of the match, but Emporia was able to hold on and secure the win. Sadie Rethman, who had the game-winning kill, mentioned it was the team defense that was the x-factor.
“I think our defense is what made the biggest difference,” Rethman said. “We were super strong with hitting and covering each other. We’ve been working on that a lot in practice and it helped a lot tonight.”
Wang agreed and was happy to see the team play so well defensively.
“I think so,” Wang said when asked if the defense was the x-factor. We have been working on covering and that definitely helped tonight.”
For Rethman, there was no doubt that Emporia was going to hold on and win that final game.
“I was not worried,” Rethman said. “I trust my teammates and knew we could pull through.”
Emporia (15-4) will travel to Baldwin on Monday for a triangular against Baldwin and Tonganoxie at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.