Former Flint Hills Technical College Marketing Director Kat Dorcas is making the best of both worlds — mixing art and marketing in her new position as Emporia First Friday marketing manager.
“Any day I can create art, look at art or talk about art is a good day so being able to use my experience in marketing to promote art is awesome,” Dorcas said. “As an artist, it can be challenging to market yourself and work. EFF gives artists a unique platform to connect them with members of the community as well as provide them support and resources.”
Dorcas is an artist herself. Her artwork, ranging from T-shirt designs to ceramics, can be found throughout Emporia First Friday founder Kaila Mock’s store — Trox Gallery and Gifts.
“I’ve worked with Kaila … on various projects and with Trox Gallery and really enjoyed it, so this was a perfect next step,” Dorcas said.
Emporia First Friday works to connect the community, businesses, and local artists. EFF hosts an Art Walk on the first Friday of each month, which draws a crowd of community members to downtown Emporia as they stop in participating local businesses to shop, mingle, and meet local artists selling their work.
“Art is a fantastic way to build community,” Dorcas said. “It’s been so nice to see the appreciation and participation in Emporia First Friday grow. When artists feel supported and encouraged they in turn support and encourage other artists and that’s when community thrives — the circle of art.”
Dorcas said her main goal is to continue the work of EFF founders Mock and Joel Smith, as well as increasing the visibility of EFF in the community.
“We’re also planning on additional resources for artists with scanning and print capabilities, framing assistance and providing general tips on how to photograph art, hanging art and display advice,” Dorcas added. “We’ll also continue to build partnerships throughout the community including continuing student participation and shows with FHTC and ESU.”
EFF has several new community art projects in the works, Dorcas said, including a community mural for the Sept. 2 Art Walk at Earthly Delights, designed by Alex and Andrea Polzin of A&A Sign Writing.
“[T]hey will lead art walkers (12 y/o and up) in helping paint the mural, a giant paint-by-number. It should be a lot of fun and is a perfect example of artist/business/community collaboration,” Dorcas said.
Additionally, Dorcas is gearing up for the Halfway to Everywhere festival over Labor Day weekend, an event that brings together artists, musicians and more to downtown Emporia. Dorcas said EFF will have an Art Market at the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, Sept. 3, on the 700 block of Merchant Street.
“So far, nearly 20 artists have signed up for the event,” she said.
