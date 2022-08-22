Former Flint Hills Technical College Marketing Director Kat Dorcas is making the best of both worlds — mixing art and marketing in her new position as Emporia First Friday marketing manager.

“Any day I can create art, look at art or talk about art is a good day so being able to use my experience in marketing to promote art is awesome,” Dorcas said. “As an artist, it can be challenging to market yourself and work. EFF gives artists a unique platform to connect them with members of the community as well as provide them support and resources.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.