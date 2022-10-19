The Emporia city commission is seeking a second draft of the proposed city logo redesign.
Commissioners Susan Brinkman and Jamie Sauder were both in favor of moving forward with the logo design, stating that it was unlikely everyone would agree on a logo regardless of how much time is spent on it.
“I personally like it. It captures the characteristics of our community, some of our history, and it does so in a way that I think is reproducible and marketable,” Sauder said.
Brinkman added that the feedback on the logo was “all over the map.”
“We could drag this process out for the next 12 months and have exactly the same feedback a year from now,” she said.
Commissioner Becky Smith said the proposed design looked too similar to the Internet Explorer and Colorado logos.
“I am not a fan of this. I thought there was enough constructive criticism that maybe it could be tweaked or something,” Smith said.
“If there was some tweaking of the same one, I would feel more comfortable with it,” she added.
Commissioner Erren Harter agreed, saying the Flint Hills looked too much like mountains.
“But I’m also with Jamie and Susan that we are not going to please everyone,” Harter added.
Smith also brought up the possibility of trademark infringement if the logos are too similar in font and color to existing logos.
For now, the logo will go back to the designer with suggestions on the Flint Hills and a request for different color options.
