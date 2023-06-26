Classic cars and barbecue brought crowds to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon for the third annual Rod’n 4 JC vehicle show.

Dozens of vehicles dotted the grass behind the church, ranging from 1930s roadsters to 21st-century muscle cars to a tractor. A grill master competition supplemented with side dishes prepared by church members kept the Divine Diner busy dishing up meals. Yard games and Hot Wheels races occupied the children.

