Classic cars and barbecue brought crowds to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Sunday afternoon for the third annual Rod’n 4 JC vehicle show.
Dozens of vehicles dotted the grass behind the church, ranging from 1930s roadsters to 21st-century muscle cars to a tractor. A grill master competition supplemented with side dishes prepared by church members kept the Divine Diner busy dishing up meals. Yard games and Hot Wheels races occupied the children.
The event is the brainchild of Pastor Kent Happel. He accepted the pulpit at St. Mark’s in August 2020 after serving at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salina for 17 years. A fan of classic cars since childhood, Happel said car shows and ministry are a good mix.
“Car people love ministry. If they believe in your ministry, they’ll turn out for it,” he said. “Car shows are about the cars, but they’re also about the people – the friendships you build, gathering together to talk about cars and life and everything else. A lot of ministry happens through this event.”
Proceeds from the event fund the church’s Random Acts of Kindness program. Volunteer Vicky Lyon said the program started in 2021 with a mission to provide small but meaningful support to the community.
“The Random Acts of Kindness program has helped so many people and grown every year,” she said. “It’s become something really great.”
The acts of kindness range from providing freshly baked cookies to hospice caregivers and clients to purchasing baby monitors for Shiloh House to building an accessibility ramp for someone who was housebound.
Lyon recalled one of the first acts of kindness was putting together boxes of snacks for doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at Newman Regional Hospital during the pandemic.
“I was overwhelmed by their reactions,” she said. “We put together boxes for each department and felt accomplished because it was a big task. But when we delivered the boxes, they couldn’t believe we’d done something like that for them. I realized that it might seem like something small to you, but to the person receiving the act of kindness, it might seem huge.”
With the Rod’n 4 JC vehicle show now established, St. Mark’s is preparing to launch a new community event this fall: Oktoberfest. Lyon said more information will be announced later, but teased “all sorts of German food” in a festival atmosphere. Oktoberfest will be another fundraiser for the Random Acts of Kindness program, but more importantly, she said, it will be another opportunity for the community to have fun.
“We just want people to come and enjoy being together,” she said.
