STRONG CITY — Passersby of the Palenske Ranch on Old Highway 50 won’t have to second guess who the fifth-generation ranching family is rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday.
With 10 round hay bales stacked together, decorated with a portrait of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a message that reads, “How ‘bout those Chiefs,” it’s pretty obvious.
Stephanie and Jason Palenske are rooting for the Chiefs and they aren’t afraid to say it.
“My husband is a diehard Chiefs fan,” Stephanie said with a laugh. “I married into it mostly, but over the last 20 years it’s grown on me.”
Stephanie said she has been decorating hay bales at the Palenske Ranch for the last 20 years. It’s an activity that the family came up with as a way to beat the Kansas wind and still be able to decorate for holidays and other special events.
“It started out of necessity, living out here in the Kansas country with the wind,” Stephanie said. “When the kids were real little we’d decorate for every holiday and nothing would hold up outdoors. The cute little yard signs would end up in the neighbor’s pasture or they’d just be bent and broken. So, we came up with a solution that would last and was sturdy.”
You really can’t get much sturdier than a round bale of hay, she said, weighing in at more than 800 pounds at least.
“They weren’t moving, so we started decorating those for the holidays,” Stephanie said. “We’d decorate for Christmas or Thanksgiving and do something standard and then over the last 20 years we’ve added a few things every year for sports teams. We’re in Kansas and we support Kansas sports teams.”
But, believe it or not, it’s not common to see a KC Chiefs bale on the Palenske’s land.
“This is the first year he’s let me do a Chiefs bale, actually,” Stephanie said. “We don’t usually do one. ... He is pretty superstitious. He is one of those, ‘wear this shirt on this day for this reason.’”
Stephanie cleans up the bales first and then uses spray paint to create her designs. The Chiefs design took about 25 cans of spray paint in all over about a day and a half.
Afterward, she shared a photo of the completed project to the Palenske Ranch Facebook page where it quickly shared more than 500 times.
The Palenske Ranch is a custom cattle feeding operation that feeds about 6,000 head of cattle a day for different customers. It’s a 24/7 operation with no days off, Stephanie said.
“We’ve been in this location for 45 years,” she said. “We’re definitely multigenerational. We’re working on the fifth generation right now. We farm, we do cattle, we do trucking — we do everything that comes along with it.”
Follow @PalenskeRanchInc on Facebook for updates on day-to-day life on the ranch.
