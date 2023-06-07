The Emporia Spartan summer baseball team split its season-opening doubleheader against Andover on Wednesday night.
Emporia won the opener 12-3. The Spartans scored one in the first on three walks and a hit batsman before allowing three in the bottom half, but answered with a five-run second inning to take the lead for good. Three of those runs came across when Andrew Ruxton reached on an error to center field with the bases loaded.
Neither team scored again until the top of the sixth when Emporia scored six more runs. Owen Ruge drove in two with a single to center and Madden Seidl followed that up with a two-run double to center to make it an 11-3 game. Caydrick Crouch then singled in Seidl with a single to right for the game’s final run.
Luke Marshall got the start on the mound and allowed three unearned runs on three hits in three innings while striking out three. Crouch, Joe Krueger and Telo Trujillo all tossed scoreless innings in relief.
Head coach Anthony Markowitz was glad with what he saw from the kids who took the mound.
“The positive of tonight was no doubt our pitching,” Markowitz said. “We threw four guys in each game of the doubleheader and all eight came in and did their job. It was very encouraging to see those guys perform so well.”
Emporia dropped the nightcap 3-1. They scored their lone run in the top of the seventh on a Krueger single to right that drove in Luke Marshall. Ruge got the start on the mound and struck out five and allowed just one hit over two innings. Ruxton also tossed two frames and allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits while striking out two and walking three.
Markowitz felt the team was less aggressive at the plate in the second game, and he hopes they improve on that moving forward.
“Offensively, the difference in the two games was our approaches,” Markowitz said. “For whatever reason, we struggled to get the bat off our shoulder in the second game tonight. Give credit to their pitchers in game two, but we need to learn from it. We believe our guys will and continue to get better at the plate.”
Emporia (1-1) will host the Sam Ellis Tournament at Soden’s Grove beginning on Friday when it will play its two games of pool play. They will play the Overbrook Bombers at noon and the Kansas Senators at 6 p.m.
