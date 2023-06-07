Owen Ruge

Owen Ruge pitches against Washburn Rural on April 7.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia Spartan summer baseball team split its season-opening doubleheader against Andover on Wednesday night.

Emporia won the opener 12-3. The Spartans scored one in the first on three walks and a hit batsman before allowing three in the bottom half, but answered with a five-run second inning to take the lead for good. Three of those runs came across when Andrew Ruxton reached on an error to center field with the bases loaded.

