The third annual Ace It Up Christmas Tree Lighting illuminated White Memorial Park with hope for those enduring hardship Sunday evening.
Dozens of people showed up to see the tree light up as well as to sing Christmas carols, drink hot chocolate, take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, participate in a gingerbread house making competition and generally enjoy the early days of the Christmas season.
The event started in 2019 when Carlos and Amy Garate were looking for a way to cope during the first Christmas without their son, who passed away in a car accident earlier that year.
“That first year was really tough and really I didn’t know what to do with myself,” Amy Garate said. “I talked to some of my friends in my Bible study and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about having a Christmas tree lighting and toy drive? And they said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ So we put it together and it was phenomenal.”
Each year, the Garates have collected toys to be given as gifts to children in the foster care system. They have also collected monetary donations. In 2020, even though the event was held virtually, they raised $1,500.
On Sunday, people placed gifts for children in the care of St. Francis Ministries under the tree. They could also pay $20 to register for the gingerbread house making competition and purchase snacks and hot chocolate with a donation. The funds raised also went to St. Francis.
The Garates have always cared for families in need, often “adopting” families for whom they would buy Christmas presents when Ace and his older brother Ethan – now 18 – were little.
“It would make my boys so excited and so happy, knowing where it goes to for the kids in the system,” Amy Garate said.
Having experienced the difficulty of grief and loss during the holiday season, the Garates wanted to memorialize Ace by doing something for children in foster care, who are dealing with a different form of grief and loss.
“I have friends that work for St. Francis and in the foster care system and so I thought, ‘You know what? It would be really cool to do this for the foster kids,’” Amy Garate said. “They’re the ones that are scared. They feel, probably, hopeless. They don’t have their families. I feel like they just need it and so that’s what we went with.”
Amy Garate said that she’s been floored by how supportive the community of Emporia has been over the years.
“Even just a couple days ago on Facebook, there was somebody reaching out because they desperately needed help and I look at the comments and the community’s there ready to help them,” she said. “For me, the community support is priceless. I don’t think you can get any better than Emporia. But then this whole community coming together to help all the kids in need, I think it does something for everybody around here that’s helping.”
She said that the event has grown to where it doesn’t just include her family or her friends or even just children in the foster care system, but everyone dealing with grief and loss during the holiday season, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The one thing now, so many people, I feel like, have passed away recently in the last year or two from COVID,” she said. “I feel like this is a great way to just be here and be in the moment and to feel the feels with the holiday. It is an Ace It Up Christmas Tree Lighting, but it’s more than that. Ace started it, but it’s about everybody.”
Garate said that anyone still wanting to make a donation can drop it off at The Gazette office at 517 Merchant St. or reach out to her on Facebook at facebook.com/AceItUp and she will make sure the donation gets to St. Francis.
“Dec. 22, Dec. 23, there’s still time to shop, there’s still time to get something for a kid,” she said. “It’s never too late to donate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.