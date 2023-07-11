Sometimes a good thing can emerge from the wreckage of tragedy.
The 2nd Annual Brooke Hollis-Gursky Memorial Softball Tournament is one of them.
On the weekend of Aug. 4-5, several teams will gather at the White City softball fields to honor the late Brooke Hollis-Gursky and continue her legacy.
“When Brooke passed away, we were trying to think of a way that we could honor her,” said her sister Brittany Jones. “And we came up with a slow-pitch softball tournament.”
Hollis-Gursky loved softball and received scholarship offers post-high school but chose to play at Hutchinson Community College and remain close to home.
“She wanted to stay here,” Jones said. “She had offers to go elsewhere but decided to stay here in Kansas and finish up her degree here at home because of her husband. They weren’t married at the time, but they were high school sweethearts.”
Hollis-Gursky played catcher and participated in softball nearly her entire life. She played on a Council Grove-based 10U traveling team coached by Rick Davis.
“She continued to play with these teams up until she was 18 and went to college. So they got to go to a lot of cool tournaments in different places. I think her favorite was when they went to Disney World, and we got to play at the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex. It was really neat.”
Jones said Davis and her sister’s former teammates approached the family, asking what they could do to help. After some brainstorming, a softball tournament seemed like a great fit.
“And so we all worked together on putting on this tournament. And this year will be the second tournament. It’s a two-day tournament.”
The proceeds from the tournament will go to a scholarship fund set up to assist students entering a mental-health field of study.
“Last year, it helped with the general scholarship fund, and my sister also had three children, and part of the proceeds went towards their scholarship funds as well. This year we’re doing just the general scholarship fund, which is, I think, is a very cool one.”
The fund also helps students needing mental health services but don’t have the means or resources to access care. Jones said the scholarship is available to students in the Herington, White City and Council Grove areas, all of Dickinson County and Morris County, as well as Chase and Lyon counties.
Hollis-Gursky worked as a mental health liaison for Herington USD 487 School District. She was completing her doctorate at Kansas State when she passed.
“… her hope was that she would be eventually teaching at K-State, and working that avenue with therapists and things into the school system,” Jones said.
Kansas State posthumously awarded Hollis-Gursky a doctoral degree and invited her parents to walk the stage at the graduation ceremony.
“It was a very cool thing, because she was just an amazing person … which I think speaks to her, and her character, and her work ethic, and how she worked with her students,” Jones said.
The impact Jones’ sister had on people, and in particular, students, was evident at her funeral.
“I’m not kidding. We probably had 10 or 11 students come up to me and my other sister and talk to us about how Brooke had actually saved their lives and helped them through some very dark spots. And were ready to give up, but that Mrs. Gursky would see them in the hallway and talk to them and even would check up on them after they had graduated high school.”
Jones said the family is extremely appreciative of the support the family has received.
“And I know that my dad, in particular, has been very appreciative and very much loves seeing the old softball team come together and not just the girls, but all their families, because those were the people that we spent our summers with.”
