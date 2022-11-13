The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark.
After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Henderson State scored first in the second quarter before the first Lady Hornet three was knocked down by Faith Paramore to reclaim the lead, 20-17. After the two teams traded points with the score tied at 26, the Lady Hornets took a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game. Emporia State closed the first half on an 11-2 scoring run that included four points from Jobe and three points from Stevie Stinchcomb.
In the second half, the Lady Hornets outscored the Reddies 42-23 including 20-7 in the final quarter. Emporia State held Henderson State to just 29% shooting in the second half, including just 19% from beyond the arc. In the third quarter alone, the Lady Hornets made four of their six three-pointers, including a pair of triples from Sydney Tinner. Emporia State started the fourth quarter by scoring 11 straight points as they were able to close out the Reddies with a 79-51 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Emporia State controlled much of the game after the end of the first quarter and outnumbered the Reddies in multiple areas. The Lady Hornets outrebounded the Reddies 44-27 and recorded 16 second-chance points to just two for Henderson State. In addition to controlling the boards, Emporia State forced 22 turnovers and outscored Henderson State 16-7 in fast break points.
Emporia State will travel to Springfield, Mo. on Saturday, Nov. 19 to take on Drury from O'Reilly Family Event Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
