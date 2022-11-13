Faith Paramore

Faith Paramore had 15 points in ESU's win over Henderson State on Saturday.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark.

After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.

