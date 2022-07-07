After two days of holding out, Chase County joined Lyon County in the purple zone Thursday.
That's the area shown by the National Weather Service as being under an excessive heat warning.
Emporia is expected to have a top heat index of 103 degrees, after reaching 107 Wednesday afternoon.
The good news is that the warning is scheduled to expire at 9 p.m. and rain may come to break it. The area is in a level-one marginal risk area for severe storms, especially between 3:00-8:00 p.m,
The weekend will be mild by comparison, with forecast highs of 88 Saturday and 92 Sunday.
Emporia Municipal Airport's air temperature reached 96 Wednesday, which still was not the hottest day of the year. It had a 97-degree day in June.
But for the second morning in a row, the low temperature was the warmest on record for the date. Wednesday's low was 75.
