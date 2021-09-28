Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies were out at Emporia High School Tuesday morning conducting a routine scheduled drug search, the high school announced.
According to an email sent to parents, EHS administration was "cooperating with local law enforcement to conduct a routine scheduled drug search on the EHS campus. These searches are conducted on occasion to protect the safety and security of our schools for all students and staff."
Questions regarding the search should be directed to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
