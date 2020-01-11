EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• Parents Ashley Weimer and Gage Smith for welcoming Newman Regional Health’s New Year’s baby, Holden.
• Bobbi Mlynar for her years of the service to the community, most recently as a city commissioner.
• The USD 253 Board of Education for adding further, non-discriminatory language into the district’s hiring policy.
• Emporian Don Hill for receiving the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
• Emporia State University educators Basil Kessler, Damara Paris, Lendi Bland, Clint Longacre and Gaelynn Wolf Bordonaro for receiving service awards from their peers.
• Haag Pharmacy Owner Amber Haag for being chosen by the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy as an example of independent pharmacies.
• Vigilance ATA Martial Arts for celebrating its one-year anniversary in Emporia.
• All Pioneer Bluffs volunteers for helping keep an important Flint Hills resource running smoothly.
• Dog Tag Pet Wash Owners Linden Stueve, Lea Taylor and Ben Taylor for creating a place for pet owners to bathe their pets.
• Fred and Lottie Kaltenbacher for leaving a lasting impact through their charitable trust.
• The ESU Stingers dance team for promoting their love of dance to younger generations through today’s camp.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
