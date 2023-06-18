The Emporia 16’s baseball team played in a two-day tournament this weekend, dropping four games but armed with some positive takeaways.
“I thought today definitely went better, said Emporia coach Anthony Markowitz. “We were in both of the games today, and so I think our pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the games and kind of managing some damage.”
Friday, Emporia pitching gave up some big innings, but Markowitz said, on Saturday, the pitchers found the strike zone and battled through some traffic on the bases.
Luke Marshall threw seven innings in Emporia’s first matchup Saturday. The hurler struck out three, allowed no walks and registered a 3.00 ERA but gave up 11 hits in a 4-1 loss to the Chesty Lions. Landon Wohletz and Joe Krueger combined for five strikeouts and nine walks in the second contest, recording a 6.00 ERA in a 9-7 defeat by the Scappers 16U.
“Throughout the summer, our pitchers have really been the bright spot,” Markowitz said.
It’s the bats that have had difficulty finding traction. Emporia averaged four hits per game Saturday — three were extra-base hits — with a total of 50 at-bats.
“We just got to continue to get better at the plate,” he said. “Find more ways to score runs to try to flip some of those games from being close losses to wins.”
Markowitz said players are struggling with implementing an approach based on the type of pitcher they’re facing.
“If we see a guy that throws a little harder, our timing has got to be a little different. We’ve got to start our load and our swing…a little earlier. And then when we got guys who don’t throw quite as hard, we’ve got guys that get out in front of it and dive in front of the ball, which results in the ball being popped up straight in the air.”
The Emporia coaching staff has been preaching a “line shots up the middle” mentality, or frame of mind, to the players.
“So, they’re staying inside the ball, staying short to the ball, letting it travel if it’s a slower pitcher…and that allows you to be quick when a guy throws a little harder,” Markowitz said.
He said some squad members have been able to make adjustments at the plate, but others are still trying to figure it out.
“They’re younger, and it’s a process, especially at the high school level.”
Markowitz remains optimistic.
“It’s encouraging despite the record so far. I do think we’ll start turning some of these into wins as the summer progresses.”
Emporia (3-8) will host Andover in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Soden’s Grove beginning at 6 p.m.
