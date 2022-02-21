“This tournament is my first, but hopefully not my last,” Ray Baquero said as the first-ever Clash of the Cyclones National Martial Arts Alliance (NMAA) tournament concluded.
Baquero, who with his wife Stacie Baquero owns and operates Vigilance Martial Arts Taekwondo Academy at 1402 Industrial Rd., hosted the studio’s first Kansas Regional Tournament on Saturday at White Auditorium.
The nearly 100 competitors ranged in age from 3 years old to 69 years old.
“The tournament competition is a way to test one’s own skills against other people,” Baquero explained.
Individual and team events included traditional forms and sparring, plus optional combat weapons and combat wwords.
Ana Kokhanovsky, from Lawrence, is on the Team Prime sparring team, a Lawrence community recreational team. She takes part in both individual and team events. At age 14, Kokhanovksy is both a black belt and a NMAA World Champion in Sparring, sword sparring and Team sparring.
Kokhanovsky said the Disney XD show “Kickin’ It” introduced her to the world of martial arts. Her parents gave her karate lessons for Christmas five years ago. The former soccer player immersed herself in the discipline and mystique of martial arts. She won the team sparring event at Saturday’s Clash of the Cyclones tournament.
Team sparring is a unique event that tests each team member’s skills against other martial artists. Teams consist of two males and one female. Each team has 1.5 minutes to accumulate points.
Although precise rules vary by taekwondo style and by tournament, points are accumulated by martial artists’ form and technique in executing a strong punch to the opponent’s torso; a regular, non-spinning kick to the opponent’s torso; a regular kick to the opponent’s head; a spinning kick to the opponent’s torso; and a spinning kick to the opponent’s head.
“I like sparring,” Kokhanovsky said. “My friends think it’s really cool.”
She added that she’s “constantly being tested as a black belt and as a competitor.”
Something that separates martial arts from other sports is that it is year round. Baquero noted that the sport can be just as fun or just as competitive as each individual chooses. He noted that, especially for kids, martial arts can be a way to focus anger or energy in a positive manner.
“In a lot of ways, the pandemic helped us,” Baquero said. “People were looking for exercise and activities they could do safely.”
He added that practicing the martial arts builds skills and confidence and can lead to strong friendships.
“This is not what people think martial arts is. This is not Karate Kid or Cobra Kai,” Baquero said. “There’s more to it than that. It’s a lifestyle.”
Vigilance Martial Arts can be reached at 620-208-7589 or via their website at www.vigilanceata.com.
