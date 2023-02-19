A nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt, helped the Humane Society of the Flint Hills and Emporia Animal Shelter raise over $2,000 during a live Facebook fundraiser Monday.
Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda and his team stopped at the Emporia Animal Shelter Monday for the fundraiser, during which he challenged viewers to donate in order to play games, highlight adoptable animals and more.
Executive Director Stephanie Achille said the shelter was nominated by two individuals — Bailey Estes and Lynn Platt — to participate in Jordan’s Way 50-state tour. Achille said she got a phone call saying the tour was heading to Kansas just recently.
Achille said the funds raised Monday would go directly back toward helping shelter pets and possibly building needs.
“The building is getting older, and we’re looking at possibly some new locking apparatuses and kennel gates,” she said, adding that the most important thing is the getting exposure for animals in need of homes. “That’s the biggest thing for exposure.”
Achille said she was also happy to showcase the changes that have been made at the shelter over the past few years that not many people in the public get to see.
“We’ve been a little outdated so we haven’t had live videos yet,” Achille said. “So the idea that [Rotonda] is in our dog room, he’s around everywhere, people can see changes that we’ve made in the month, in the last year — it’s a big difference than even two years ago.”
Achille also addressed reports that the Humane Society of the Flint Hills is currently not in good standing with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. According to the SOS’s Business Entity Search tool, the Humane Society has “forfeited” its standing due to not filing paperwork with the state since 2019. However, Achille said the matter is currently under investigation.
“We did touch base with the inspector, the state, our accountant — all of the above,” she said. “It really came as a surprise because we have been able to obtain our license, we passed our inspection in late fall. We were told we were one of the few shelters in good standing, so we were a bit shocked. To hear that it’s as far back as 2019? I’m wrapped up in that. I’m trying to get to the bottom of that.”
Achille said she will be working to either fix the issue or make sure the SOS’s web site has been updated to reflect the Humane Society’s actual standing.
