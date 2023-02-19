A nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing meaningful animal welfare stories that inspire people to adopt, helped the Humane Society of the Flint Hills and Emporia Animal Shelter raise over $2,000 during a live Facebook fundraiser Monday.

Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda and his team stopped at the Emporia Animal Shelter Monday for the fundraiser, during which he challenged viewers to donate in order to play games, highlight adoptable animals and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.