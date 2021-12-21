Higher rates for sewer lines and golf holes will be on the Emporia City Commission’s plate Wednesday.
Commissioners will consider ordinances increasing the wastewater rate and extra strength sewer rate.
City finance director Janet Harrouff suggested two weeks ago that wastewater receive a $2 rate increase per meter per month, along with a 5% or 8% consumption rate increase. That would follow 10% increases in each of the last three years.
A memo from Harrouff to the commission Friday settled on a 6% proposed increase for 2022. But she indicated increases will become an annual requirement, as Emporia pays off a $32 million loan for improving its wastewater treatment plant on top of regular expenses.
“Over all five years the average household bill would increase $9.98 per month for wastewater charges,” Harrouff wrote.
Meanwhile, Assistant City Manager Lane Massey is proposing higher fees for both daily and annual play at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Right now, the standard green fee is $18 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. Head Golf Pro Marcus Erkel recommends they go up $2, while the annual trail fee would jump from $600 to $650.
“We believe, after a course comparison study, that the annual rates are in line with similar courses around the state, but the daily fees are on the low end.” Erkel wrote.
But junior fees would remain unchanged, at $9.50 throughout the week. And Erkel proposes adding a military discount to match the present senior discount.
A morning study session also will examine the possibility of establishing a storm water utility fee, along with an undisclosed “partnership” with Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.