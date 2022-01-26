How should Emporia present itself to the heavy traffic that passes through on I-35 every day? That was the question put in front of city commissioners Wednesday morning.
The water tower at the corner of 12th Avenue and Lakeview Street near Dillon’s is set to undergo a rehabilitation project, and as part of that, the commission has the opportunity to put something new on it.
What that something new is, though, is still undecided.
Prior to Wednesday’s study session, the commission received a few mockups of potential designs for the water tower, including one heralding Emporia’s reputation as the founding city of Veteran’s Day, another featuring the logos of Emporia High School, Flint Hills Technical College and Emporia State University side-by-side as well as one devoted exclusively to ESU. And of course, there there was a fairly standard design bearing the city’s name.
Public Works director Dean Grant told the commission that the more extravagant the design, the more it would likely cost. Commissioner Susan Brinkman said that she thought that a higher cost could be worth it when considering the sheer amount of people who would view the water tower on a daily basis.
Grant also explained that whatever was put on the water tower would be there for a good 30 years and encouraged the commission to consider designs that were more timeless in nature.
“If you put a logo on there, if they change their logo, then you’ve got the old logo on there,” he said.
Mayor Becky Smith said that in her lifetime, she’d seen both the EHS and ESU logos change and was therefore not in favor of using logos. She advocated for something that used the phrase “The Founding City of Veteran’s Day” because “that’s never going to change. We will always be that.”
Brinkman said she thought it would be a wasted opportunity if the commission decided to only put the city’s name on the water tower, and since Emporia as an entity lacks any sort of standardized graphics, she suggested that ESU imagery could be representative of the community’s identity.
“We have a university that’s been around since 1863,” she said. “Since past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior, I would believe that our university would still be here in 30, 60 (years).”
Commissioner Jamie Sauder agreed with Brinkman and also said that in his opinion, the water tower in Hays along I-70, which features the Fort Hays State University logo, is particularly memorable.
“Either we go super simple, hoping we come up with a new logo and identity for the community … or we lean toward Emporia State, because it’s really, in my opinion, in a lot of ways the centerpiece to the community,” he said.
Smith maintained that she was more in favor of a simple and cost-effective design that matches the city’s other towers, pointing out that ESU is already visible from I-35 anyway. She also suggested that if the city were to advertise for the university on its water tower, then ESU should contribute to the cost of the work.
Brinkman said that she thinks the city should market ESU regardless of whether or not it covers part of the cost as a way to show a willingness to improve relationships between the two entities.
“We have heard over the last 12 months that we don’t do a very good job with this anymore, that there is no town-and-gown, community-campus partnership relationship,” she said. “As good statesmen, that has to end with someone somewhere. … (ESU) is the one entity that could really use some help. Those sorts of things don’t change overnight. It’s generational. So the 30 years is really pretty perfect to get started rallying around an institution that’s been here 160-some years.”
Smith said she would at least like to know if ESU was willing to assist with the costs.
“If they say, ‘Well, no, we weren’t really accounting on that,’ okay,” she said.
City manager Trey Cocking said he would speak with the university.
Commissioner Danny Giefer, who was not physically present at the study session, sent a message to Smith during the meeting saying that he was in favor of keeping the design simple and putting the name of the city on the water tower.
Cocking said that since the commission was split between a simple design with the city’s name and a design highlighting ESU, he would have city staff “refine” both designs and also do a design that resembles a disc golf basket, an idea that had also been entertained during the meeting.
The commission will then review the updated design proposals at an upcoming meeting.
In other business, the commission:
- Heard from city engineer Jim Ubert about the city’s stormwater discharge permit from KDHE. Ubert which requires that the city adopt a post-construction stormwater ordinance to help Emporia keep up with KDHE’s more stringent requirements to renew the permit each year.
- Heard from Grant about changes suggested by KDHE to the city’s sewer use ordinance and enforcement response plan for industrial wastewater. The city is required to regularly test industrial wastewater and act based upon its enforcement response plan when an industry is out of compliance with contaminant regulations.
- Heard a request from Grant about a pair of change orders for the pavement improvement project at the solid waste collections barn. One would be to add a concrete slab to assist with drainage issues and the other would be a concrete slab for storing rolling poly carts.
