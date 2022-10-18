A ballot question on abortion during the Kansas Primary in August attracted tens of millions of dollars in spending, and the outcome sent ripples from coast to coast.
Two more questions come before Kansas voters in the general election. Some opponents of the August abortion question think Question 1 should get every bit as much attention.
The Secretary of State’s website shows Question 1 would add potentially complex language to the Kansas Constitution. In plain terms: if the Governor or state agencies have legislative authority to make rules, the legislature can vote to revoke or suspend those rules.
An “explanatory statement” by Scott Schwab’s office says the goal of the question is “oversight of state executive branch agencies and officials” by lawmakers.
“A vote for this proposition would allow the legislature to establish procedures to revoke or suspend rules and regulations that are adopted by state executive branch agencies and officials that have the force and effect of law,” the statement says.
On the other hand, “a vote against this proposition would allow state executive branch agencies and officials to continue adopting rules and regulations that have the force and effect of law without any opportunity for the legislature to directly revoke or suspend.”
Supporters of Question 1 say it would stop unelected boards and committees from creating rules that are too extreme.
Some opponents say it would give the majority-Republican legislature a back-door way of restricting abortion rights or other things Democrats support.
