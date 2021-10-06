WICHITA – The Emporia High boys soccer team fell on the road at Trinity Academy 5-0 Tuesday evening.
The Knights held a 1-0 lead at halftime but unloaded for four additional goals in the final 40 minutes.
The loss was the Spartans’ second in a row and dropped them to 6-4-1 on the year. They will be back in action at home against Seaman on Thursday.
