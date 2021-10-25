Members of the public arrived in groups to say farewell to Plumb Place on Saturday evening. Tours provided by the Lyon County History Center allowed guests to explore most of the house, admiring ornate woodwork and fireplaces while learning the history of the house and the Plumb family.
William Boyer, the research librarian at the Lyon County History Center, served as one of the tour guides. He spent many hours in the house cataloging the library and researching various items after Plumb Place closed and the residents relocated in Dec. 2020.
“I’m interested in the Plumb family’s history, most of all,” he said. “I found a lot of interesting things in the library, tucked inside books — photographs, pressed flowers, bookmarks. Little things that were meaningful to the Plumbs and other residents over the years.”
Boyer said he enjoyed discovering new items and solving the mysteries of their significance. For example, in a vault just off Amos Preston’s office, he found a pair of baby shoes.
“I suspect they belonged to Thomas Preston, who died when he was only two years old,” he said. “This was a close family and the shoes seem like something they would keep in Thomas’ memory.”
Not all discoveries were meaningful, however. Boyer recalled an afternoon in a closet in the third-floor ballroom trying to unlock a steamer trunk.
“I was really excited to find this old steamer trunk, forgotten in a closet at the top of the house. The lock was rusted shut, so a friend and I spent two hours trying to get it open. When we finally lifted the lid, it was full of yarn from Hobby Lobby,” he said.
The tours took guests through the public areas of the house, including the sitting rooms, library, kitchen, office and bedrooms on the first floor, as well as what used to be the Plumb family’s private quarters on the second floor.
In the master bedroom, Boyer told guests to let him know if they smelled cigar smoke or floral perfume.
“The resident who lived in this room said occasionally she would see the figure of a man standing beside the fireplace and smelled cigar smoke, perhaps the ghost of Preston Plumb,” he said.
Ghost sightings are common at the Plumb house. One board member said he used to see the face of a little boy looking out of a window, the same age Thomas Plumb would have been at the time of his death. Several residents and board members reported smelling flowery perfume throughout the years. Boyer himself had a strange, ghostly encounter.
“Once when I was working up in the ballroom, I heard banging on the fire escape door, which you can’t get to from outside,” he said. “Later, when I went outside to look at the door, I saw the figure of a woman in the sunroom.”
Flint Hills Paranormal has conducted three investigations of the Plumb house over the years, including their final investigation (for now) following the tours on Saturday night. Saturday’s Farewell to the Spirits of Plumb Place event, organized by Flint Hills Paranormal and the Plumb Place Steering committee, was sold out.
Following Carrie Plumb’s death in 1919, the house was inherited by her children. In honor of their mother’s activism and advocacy for women, they donated the house to the YWCA for use as a women’s residence. Amos and Preston Plumb, Jr. provided funds to move the carriage house closer to the main house and build a connecting passageway.
The house was used by the YWCA until 1955, then became a residence for low-income women. Plumb Place closed in December 2020 due to ongoing financial issues. Furnishings were sold in a recent auction and the house will be listed for sale soon.
Donations and ticket sales from Saturday’s farewell tours and the paranormal event will benefit the re-establishment of services in the community.
The future of the Plumb house is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.