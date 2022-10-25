Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Lana Lee Stidham, owner of Prairie and Pearls Western Boutique.
Lana Lee Stidham has always been interested in fashion. She’s made a career of it in downtown Emporia since she opened Prairie and Pearls Western Boutique in 2016.
“I went to college at Oklahoma State University and graduated with a clothing, textiles and merchandising degree,” she said. “I have my Family and Consumer Sciences degree as well, so I have been a FACS teacher. I’ve just focused a lot on what I enjoy — the fashions, the styles and designs that are out there.”
Stidham said she ran several other boutiques prior to opening Prairie and Pearls in Oklahoma and Texas. When her husband’s job brought them to Emporia, she decided to jump into business again.
“As kids, we were both raised in the Flint Hills,” she said. “My husband accepted a ranch managing position up here and this is what we had in mind for me. I’ve involved my whole family in the business. My two sisters and my twin daughters are also involved with this.”
Prairie and Pearls officially opened on Black Friday in 2016, selling a collection of Western and Boho fashions in everything from tops and jeans to jackets, coats and accessories for women. There’s also a collection of men’s fashions, including T-shirts, wallets, vests and more.
Stidham said the Emporia community has always been welcoming and supportive of her business. Many of her customers have become friends over the years, she said. It’s important to her to maintain those types of relationships, because she strives to keep her customers happy.
“We work hard to keep our customers,” she said. “We continue to buy stuff they are interested in and just stand behind what we sell.”
And, it’s working. Stidham is proud to approach her seventh year of business in Emporia.
“I know all of our customers by their first names,” she said. “I enjoy the interaction with my customers. If I don’t have something, I will try to get it in. I try to please the needs of our various customers.”
Stidham said that means she stays up to date on new styles and designs, and spends time going to market. She works hard to have styles and brands no one else in the area has.
“We want to have that diversity, because we’re not just western; we’re fashion with a flair of western,” she said. “You don’t have to be someone that wears boots all the time, you don’t have to be raised in the country to enjoy dressing like we do.”
Stidham said it’s a challenge to stay competitive but it’s an important aspect staying relevant in business.
“We are going to work hard to make sure that we have quality — something that’s not going to fall apart,” she said. “We seek that and we know our customer base. When we go to market, we’re shopping for them and shopping for things we know they will like.”
Prairie and Pearls Western Boutique, located at 628 Merchant St., Suite 4, is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Visit www.prairieandpearls.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.