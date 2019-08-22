Great news came for the David Traylor Zoo and the Oasis Campaign this week when it was announced they had crossed the $4.3 million fundraising amount.
For three years, the campaign committee has been securing gifts and pledges. This week, Capital Federal committed to a $300,000 challenge grant to help encourage more donations.
There are eight zoo improvement projects for which the money will be used. With the amount of money that has been raised so far, the committee is going to start construction on four of those projects this year: a new zoo entrance, waterfowl pond, gardens and new signage.
The artist's renderings for the improvements look impressive, and it will be fantastic to see them become a reality.
With construction getting started we don’t want the donations to stop since there are four more projects to complete.
The $300,000 Capital Federal challenge grant is meant to encourage even more donations.
If you have not given yet or would like to know more information about the plans, please reach out to the campaign committee. Any donation, large or small, will be much appreciated. For more information, call Colleen Mitchell at 620-481-1772.
The David Traylor Zoo is a wonderful part of our community, and your donation will help make it even better for future generations.
Chris Walker
Editor and Publisher
