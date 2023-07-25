An Emporia teenager charged with aggravated assault after bringing a BB gun to school will appear in court next month after a pretrial conference Tuesday afternoon.
Arlo Feuillerat, a 14-year-old Emporia High School student, appeared in Lyon County District Court before Judge Douglas P. Jones, where attorneys indicated that a plea bargain was possible.
