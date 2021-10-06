A Hartford man accused of abusing 17 dogs could go on trial this month.
A final pretrial hearing is planned Wednesday afternoon for Thomas Raymond Staggs, Jr. He's scheduled for trial next Tuesday.
Court schedules show his wife, Rhonda L. Staggs, will have a plea hearing Wednesday, October 13. No trial date has been set for her.
The couple was arrested in May after Lyon County deputies reported finding 14 malnourished wolfdogs at their home on East Grand Avenue in Hartford. The animals reportedly were left in sewage-filled cages, covered with feces and urine. One dog had to be destroyed.
Thomas Staggs pleaded not guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty in late July.
