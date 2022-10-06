Area cross-country programs competed at the Council Grove Invitational last Saturday and the Eureka Invitational Tuesday. In Saturday’s girls varsity 5K race, 72 girls competed, with Olpe High School’s Lilly Skalsky placing third. The top area boys’ performance on Saturday came from Lebo High School’s Caleb Durst, who finished eighth. Hartford’s boys varsity team placed first at the Eureka Invitational.
Council Grove Invitational results
Varsity girls 5K race: 3 - Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 20:23. 13 - Kennah Speer, Lebo, 22:57. 17 - Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 23:17. 22 - Laura Catchcart, Northern Heights, 23:48. 23 - Cira Plummer, Lebo 23:49. 24 - Lily Hudson, Madison, 23:50. 35 - Kindle Glanville, Chase County, 25:27.
Varsity boys 5K race: 8 - Caleb Durst, Lebo, 17:52. 10 - Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 18:10. 9 - Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 18:00. 11 - Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 18:11. 12 - Silus Hernandez, Chase County, 18:30. 18 - Cleveland Cody, Hartford, 18:41.
Eureka Invitational results
JV girls 5K race: 1 - Trinity Windle, Hartford, 25:43.28.
Varsity boys 5K race: 1 - Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 18:13. 4 - Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 20:23.04. 5 - Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 20:37.06. 10 - Garret Hammond, Olpe, 21:26. 11 - Adam Blankley, Hartford, 21:30.95. 12 - William Beadles, Olpe, 21:31. 16 - Oliver Smith, Hartford, 21:57.06. 18 - Samuel Blankley, Hartford, 22:00. 23 - Connor Kueser, Olpe, 22:26.
