Lilly Skalsky

Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky.

 File photo

Area cross-country programs competed at the Council Grove Invitational last Saturday and the Eureka Invitational Tuesday. In Saturday’s girls varsity 5K race, 72 girls competed, with Olpe High School’s Lilly Skalsky placing third. The top area boys’ performance on Saturday came from Lebo High School’s Caleb Durst, who finished eighth. Hartford’s boys varsity team placed first at the Eureka Invitational.

Council Grove Invitational results

