Brian Ostermann

Brian Ostermann will become the next head coach of the Emporia State women's basketball program.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State University Director of Athletics David Spafford has announced that Kansas State University Associate Head Coach Brian Ostermann will be the eighth head coach of the Lady Hornet basketball program. An introductory press conference will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 1 p.m. in White Auditorium.

"I am so grateful that Director of Athletics David Spafford & his team selected me to be their Women's Basketball Head Coach. It's an honor & privilege," said Ostermann. "The opportunity to be a head coach at a school with the rich basketball history that is Emporia State University is something I couldn't pass up."

