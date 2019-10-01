We hear the term “white privilege” bandied about a lot lately.
Perhaps it is time to enlighten ourselves as to exactly what it means. As a white male who grew up in a middle-class suburb in the 50s and 60s, I had my share of issues, but I never had these issues:
• Concern about being pulled over in traffic because I “looked suspicious,”
• Worry about being stopped on the street because my skin color didn’t match expectations,
• Fretting about getting into a decent college due to assumptions that I would not “fit in,”
• Being told to “go back to where I came from,”
• Being excluded from restaurants, hotels, libraries, schools, churches and social groups for reasons not related to my own activities and interests,
• Fear of police who might single me out for how I look, and
• Fear for my life or serious injury at the hands of my fellow citizens for reasons unrelated to my behavior.
This is what white privilege entails. lt should be available to all law-abiding citizens.
Those who promote hate against religious or racial minorities are the ones who have always enjoyed this white privilege and are now afraid of no longer being at the top of the social ladder, as if they ever were. They think that being part of a multi-racial, multi-cultural society is somehow a takedown, and so they seek a return to a racist and segregationist past that was — for them — a more secure lifestyle. In the process, they would harm and discriminate against minorities to give themselves a false sense of superiority. They ignore or forget that it is that same openness and multiculturalism in our society that has made us so great, at least up until 2017.
Douglas McGaw Emporia
