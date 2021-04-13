Businesses across the world were forced to seek out new ways to meet their customers’ needs and keep their doors open when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and it was no different for Emporia resident Jessica Symmonds’ Gourmet To-Go Catering business.
Catering large events had been Symmonds’ specialty since opening in December 2018 but then, just over a year later, everything was canceled.
“There was a lot of events we were doing [before the pandemic],” she said. “I had four employees. We could be in three different places at one time. I could schedule several different things on one day. We were doing that and so when everything canceled, we had to switch gears a little bit.”
With the pandemic came an influx of people ordering their meals to-go, as restaurants were no longer allowing guests into their dining areas and people grew weary of cooking all of their own meals. In that, Symmonds saw an opportunity to make up for some of what was lost when the events she had been scheduled to cater were called off.
Perhaps somewhat presciently, she had started making carry-out lunches that people could purchase prior to the pandemic.
“I started the lunches as something to keep myself busy between events and then that went over really well,” she said. “ … It was just a smaller menu [before the pandemic]. We’d do it a couple days a week. I used to do it on just Thursdays and Fridays.”
However, seeing a way to keep her business afloat, Symmonds expanded her menu and doubled the number of days she served lunches. Additionally, she added a Take ‘N’ Bake option on Friday evenings.
“The Take ‘N’ Bake meals came into play for people to make stuff at home. They got tired of cooking all the time,” she said.
However, the lunches and the Take ‘N’ Bake meals didn’t completely make up for the business lost due to canceled events and Symmonds wasn’t able to retain her entire staff. And yet, Gourmet To-Go survived. By Christmastime, Symmonds was back to catering events.
“I had a wedding back in December and that was my first one I’d done since everything had happened,” she said. “That was just awesome. I really like doing the lunches and I like the curbside, but I can’t watch people eat the food. I like to see them and interact with people. That’s really what felt good.”
Symmonds continues to do the carry-out lunches four days a week and plans to do so for the time being, even as more and more events start to hire her for catering.
“[We’re doing] one or two a week now. April’s kind of looking a little crazy right now, definitely in a good way,” she said. “I’m excited for it. It’s really awesome.”
She said that at times an event might require her to cancel lunch for a certain day and that people should keep an eye on the Gourmet To-Go Facebook page for news on that. There, people can also find the weekly menu.
As things slowly progress back toward normalcy, Symmonds is turning her eye toward the future and what lies ahead for Gourmet To-Go.
“Before COVID hit, I had signed a lease to expand and have a dining area,” she said. “ … I was kind of thinking something cafeteria-style because [the Humanitarian Center where Gourmet To-Go is housed] was a school. A lot of people went to school here in Emporia and this was the cafeteria, so I’m kind of thinking like an old school cafeteria, bringing that back with salads and a couple hot dishes and sandwiches and stuff like that.”
Because of the continued uncertainty about what exactly the future holds, Symmonds isn’t exactly sure when renovation work could begin on that project, but she is hopeful that it could be sometime this summer.
Now is a great time to try Gourmet To-Go because it is a participant in the EmporiYUM Restaurant Month. Lunch is served curbside at 215 West Sixth Avenue from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Take ‘N’ Bake is available on Fridays from 4-6 p.m.
Orders can be placed by calling 620-343-4736 or texting 620-794-3755. Pre-orders are preferred and payment can be made with cash or card. Delivery is available with a $15 minimum purchase.
