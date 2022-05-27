A man who led a high-speed chase which ended with another man's death will spend the rest of his life in prison for murder and other crimes.
Devawn Mitchell, 24, was sentenced Thursday by Lyon County Judge W. Lee Fowler. That same judge found Mitchell guilty of first and second-degree murder during a January bench trial.
Under the sentence, Mitchell would be eligible for parole after about 46 years. But he received an additional 39-month sentence to be served after that for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and use of a deadly weapon.
The sentence also requires Mitchell to pay $12,062.55 in restitution.
Mitchell was convicted of leading officers on a series of chases across Emporia on a March day last year. It led to a collision with a pickup truck at close to 100 miles per hour. Steven Henry of Emporia, who was inside the pickup, was killed.
“I’m not sure what game Mr. Mitchell was playing on March 18, 2021, in Emporia, Kan., but it was a deadly game,” Fowler said when he convicted Mitchell Tuesday, January 25.
Fowler noted in his sentence that Mitchell was under community supervision when the chase occurred. Mitchell left the El Dorado state prison one day earlier, after serving 10 months for aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
Mitchell's mental health was a concern throughout the trial process. There was talk about using a mental illness defense, but that was withdrawn.
Mitchell then went back and forth between wanting a jury and bench trial several times. His sentencing was delayed while he was examined by CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness for several weeks.
