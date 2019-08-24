EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
F Dylan Sherwood for his dedication, hard work and passion for sports writing during his time with The Gazette.
F All the drivers who competed in the Demolition Derby for ending the 2019 Lyon County Fair with a bang.
F The Emporia Friends of the Zoo for their continued success in fundraising and grand vision for the future of the David Traylor Zoo.
F Emporia Main Street for giving ESU students a warm welcome back to town with their annual block party.
F Westar Energy workers for their hard work in restoring power back to Emporia High and Flint Hills Technical College after this week’s storms.
F The ESU Foundation for setting a new record in donations during fiscal year 2019.
F City Manager Mark McAnarney for devoting another year to serving the community.
Adam Blake
Reporter
